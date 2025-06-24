Hong Kong listed company Yuxing Technology disclosed that it has sold 1,220 ETH in the past year

By: PANews
2025/06/24 13:12
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Zhitong Finance, Hong Kong-listed company Yuxing Technology issued an announcement that between August 4, 2024 and June 23, 2025, the group conducted a series of sales of 1,220 units of Ethereum on the open market, with an average price of US$2,814 per unit, for a total cost of US$3.4 million (equivalent to HK$26.8 million).

Between August 4, 2024 and January 17, 2025, the 785 units of Ethereum sold were converted into 2.4 million units of USDT, and the remaining 435 units of Ethereum were sold for cash on June 23, 2025 for US$1 million (equivalent to HK$7.6 million).

