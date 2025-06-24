A whale bought 6037.24 ETH five hours ago, worth $13.88 million

Vanguard Considers Allowing Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs

The post Vanguard Considers Allowing Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Vanguard evaluates allowing client investment in third-party crypto ETFs. Demand and regulatory shifts drive firm’s consideration. No official Vanguard statement or action. Vanguard is reportedly exploring options to allow client investments in select cryptocurrency ETFs on its brokerage platform, reflecting growing demand and a shifting regulatory climate. This move underscores the increasing institutional acceptance of digital assets, potentially impacting market dynamics and asset inflows similar to past ETF introductions. Historical Context and Expert Insights on Market Impact The change could broaden access to crypto markets for Vanguard clients, aligning the company with competitors who have already integrated digital assets. However, the timeline and specific products involved remain uncertain. Market reactions remain quiet in absence of an official statement from Vanguard’s CEO or executives. Yet, financial markets anticipate potential impacts on large-cap tokens like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) if Vanguard follows similar pathways as other firms. As noted by Salim Ramji, CEO of Vanguard, “Vanguard will not copy competitors by launching its own crypto ETFs,” but did not rule out platform access to third-party offerings. Did you know? Vanguard’s possible access to crypto ETFs mirrors a trend observed in 2024 when major players like BlackRock introduced Bitcoin ETFs, leading to substantial institutional inflows and boosting market accessibility. Market Data and Future Insights Did you know? Vanguard’s possible access to crypto ETFs mirrors a trend observed in 2024 when major players like BlackRock introduced Bitcoin ETFs, leading to substantial institutional inflows and boosting market accessibility. CoinMarketCap reports Bitcoin’s price at $109,880.31, with a market cap of $2.19 trillion as of September 26, 2025. Bitcoin dominates the market at 57.76%, despite a 4.82% dip over the past week. The 24-hour trading volume amounted to $61.61 billion, marking an 11.66% decrease. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:55 UTC on…