Trump Media Unveils $400M Buyback While Guarding $2.3B Bitcoin War Chest

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/24 05:31
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., the parent company of Truth Social, has announced plans to repurchase up to $400 million worth of its stock.

The move, confirmed in a press release on Monday, was approved by the company’s board of directors and will include the buyback of both common stock and warrants through open market transactions.

All repurchased shares will be retired, and the timing of the buyback will be left to the company’s discretion. Trump Media says the plan complies with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations.

With $3B War Chest, Trump Media Moves on Buybacks and Bitcoin Simultaneously

The company, trading under the ticker DJT on Nasdaq and NYSE Texas, described the buyback as part of a broader effort to return value to shareholders while maintaining flexibility for future growth.

Devin Nunes, CEO and chairman of Trump Media, said the decision reflects the board’s confidence in the company’s long-term direction.

“The Board took a vote of confidence in our company, our stock, and our strategic plans,” Nunes stated.

“Since Trump Media now has approximately $3 billion on its balance sheet, we have the flexibility to take actions like this, which support strong shareholder returns, as we continue exploring further strategic opportunities.”

While launching the buyback program, the company made clear that its previously announced Bitcoin strategy remains fully intact. In May, Trump Media revealed a $2.3 billion private placement deal designed to fund a long-term Bitcoin treasury plan.

The company confirmed Monday that the share repurchase will not interfere with its crypto strategy. Both initiatives are independently funded, according to the statement.

Trump Media has said it intends to model its Bitcoin treasury plans after MicroStrategy, a firm led by Michael Saylor that has accumulated over $14 billion in Bitcoin holdings.

The financial separation between the stock buyback and the crypto treasury gives the company room to act on both fronts. Trump Media noted that it may also consider buying back its outstanding convertible notes in the future, either through market purchases or private deals.

Trump Media has continued to expand its brand, which includes not only Truth Social but also the streaming service Truth+ and the fintech platform Truth.Fi.

The company did not disclose a specific timeline for the repurchase program but confirmed that all buybacks would be handled under standard market conditions.

With $3 billion in cash on hand, the company says it remains in a strong financial position to pursue multiple strategies simultaneously.

Trump Media Advances $2.3B Bitcoin Strategy With ETF Ambitions, SEC Filings, and New Partnerships

Following its $400 million stock buyback announcement, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) is doubling down on its digital asset push, with a $2.3 billion Bitcoin treasury plan now fully in motion.

On May 30, the company confirmed it had raised $2.44 billion through a private placement involving nearly 50 institutional investors. The raise included 55.9 million shares at $25.72 and $1 billion in zero-coupon convertible notes, with proceeds earmarked for Bitcoin acquisition and general operations.

According to Trump Media, the move indicates a long-term shift toward holding Bitcoin as a core treasury asset.

Just weeks later, on June 13, the U.S. SEC approved TMTG’s S-3 registration statement, a key step in launching its large-scale Bitcoin treasury strategy. The approval adds regulatory backing to one of the most ambitious crypto plays by a U.S. public company.

Then, on June 16, TMTG filed for a Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, seeking to list the fund on NYSE Arca. The proposed ETF would allocate 75% to Bitcoin and 25% to Ethereum, with Crypto.com acting as custodian and execution agent.

If approved, the fund could offer direct crypto exposure to retail and institutional investors under the Truth.Fi brand.

TMTG also announced plans to expand its ETF offerings into other sectors, including energy, via a partnership with Yorkville America Digital and Crypto.com.

Together, these moves position Trump Media as a growing force in crypto finance, blending political branding with Bitcoin-backed financial products at a scale few U.S. companies have attempted.

