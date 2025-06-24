Dow Jones up 200 points despite Iran’s soft retaliation

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 02:00
Union
U$0.00725-2.57%
Major
MAJOR$0.12245+1.82%

U.S. stocks have shown gains as Iran’s attack on a U.S. airbase in Qatar produced no casualties. Still, tensions threaten to escalate.

Major U.S. stock indices saw small gains despite the U.S. entry into Israel’s war with Iran. On Monday, June 23, Dow Jones was up 270 points or 39.98%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.69%. Tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.78%, boosted by growth stocks, while oil prices dropped 5%.

Dow Jones up 200 points despite Iran's soft retaliation - 1

The timing of the three U.S. strikes on major Iranian nuclear facilities, which happened when the markets were closed, may have muted a reaction. Oil also traded only slightly higher, despite fears that Iran may resort to drastic measures. This included the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil artery.

Still, traders braced for Iran’s response, and on June 23, the Iranian military reported that they had already launched a strike on the U.S. military base in Qatar. Qatar’s foreign ministry confirmed, but added that there were no casualties, as the U.S. evacuated its planes and personnel days ago.

Trump declares victory, threatens regime change

U.S. officials have already threatened severe consequences if Iran chooses to retaliate. Trump even talked about regime change, suggesting that Iranian Ayatollahs could be replaced with a democratic government.

Still, it is not yet clear whether or not the U.S. is committed to a full-fledged war with Iran. The effectiveness of the U.S. strikes on Iran, which President Donald Trump called a “spectacular military success,” still has to be assessed. Independent agencies saw no signs of elevated radiation.

The questionable effectiveness of the U.S. strikes, as well as Iran’s careful response, suggests that tensions may be de-escalating. For this reason, growth stocks were up, with Tesla gaining almost 10% after launching its Robotaxi service.

Still, the launch was not without its problems, with numerous riders reporting speeding and traffic law violations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

The post Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 20:26 While meme tokens like Pepe Coin and established networks such as Tron attract headlines, many investors are now searching for projects that combine innovation, revenue-sharing and real-world utility. BlockchainFX ($BFX), currently in presale at $0.024 ahead of an expected $0.05 launch, is quickly becoming one of the best cryptos to buy today. With $7m already secured and a unique model spanning multiple asset classes, it is positioning itself as a decentralised super app and a contender to surpass older altcoins. Early Presale Pricing Creates A Rare Entry Point BlockchainFX’s presale pricing structure has been designed to reward early participants. At $0.024, buyers secure a lower entry price than later rounds, locking in a cost basis more than 50% below the projected $0.05 launch price. As sales continue to climb beyond $7m, each new stage automatically increases the token price. This built-in mechanism creates a clear advantage for early investors and explains why the project is increasingly cited in “best presales to buy now” discussions across the crypto space. High-Yield Staking Model Shares Platform Revenue Beyond its presale appeal, BlockchainFX is creating a high-yield staking model that gives holders a direct share of platform revenue. Every time a trade occurs on its platform, 70% of trading fees flow back into the $BFX ecosystem: 50% of collected fees are automatically distributed to stakers in both BFX and USDT. 20% is allocated to daily buybacks of $BFX, adding demand and price support. Half of the bought-back tokens are permanently burned, steadily reducing supply. Rewards are based on the size of each member’s BFX holdings and capped at $25,000 USDT per day to ensure sustainability. This structure transforms token ownership from a speculative bet into an income-generating position, a rare feature among today’s altcoins. A Multi-Asset Platform…
RealLink
REAL$0.06667+5.89%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07529+1.37%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05023+1.43%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:35
Share
Top American Exchange Envisions XRP Surging 35,200% to $1,000

Top American Exchange Envisions XRP Surging 35,200% to $1,000

U.S.-based crypto exchange Uphold has once again set the XRP community abuzz with a tweet suggesting the XRP price could reach $1,000. The platform posed a familiar question to its followers, prompting them to imagine their next move if XRP were to hit that milestone.Visit Website
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XRP
XRP$2.7802+0.71%
1
1$0.008962-3.87%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/27 13:51
Share
Solana ETF Approvals Could Arrive by Mid-October, Says Analyst

Solana ETF Approvals Could Arrive by Mid-October, Says Analyst

Several Solana ETF proposals, some including staking, could receive approval from US regulators by mid-October, according to ETF analyst Nate Geraci.
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 19:31
Share

Trending News

More

Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

Top American Exchange Envisions XRP Surging 35,200% to $1,000

Solana ETF Approvals Could Arrive by Mid-October, Says Analyst

XRP Has a Lower Dormancy Rate than Bitcoin and Ethereum: Report

Expert Says We Are Close to Very Big News for XRP