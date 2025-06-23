Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.23)

By: PANews
2025/06/23 10:09
Solana
SOL$203.5+3.89%
Gorbagana
GOR$0.006142+7.09%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1229+6.77%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00241+4.64%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00006353-1.27%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

?Update 6/23:
$GOR sol forked, testnet launched
$ERC69 Klik Launched, Allegedly Related to Truth Terminal
$JOE murad and others increase positions and launch meme lending pool
$oil, $ww3 Israel-Iraq War related

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.23)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin (DOGE) price might exit bear trap if this golden cross emerges
CROSS
CROSS$0.23283+0.91%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00504-0.39%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23028+1.39%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 21:32
Share
China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China’s electric vehicle makers are dumping cars overseas while their home turf turns into a financial bloodbath. Ji Yue, once hyped as the next big EV name, collapsed within six months and left people like Li Hongxing with millions in debt. Li, who runs an ad agency, said he borrowed money to cover campaign costs […]
SIX
SIX$0.01989-0.40%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01696+3.54%
Wink
LIKE$0.007947+3.65%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 20:15
Share
The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

PANews reported on September 27 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, a mysterious whale closed its short position in XPL worth $2.4 million half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000. It then increased its position in XPL again. Currently, the account has bought a total of 24.29 million XPL (about $26.22 million), with a floating profit of $3.26 million. The Perp account still has $7.23 million in available funds.
Plasma
XPL$1.4852+20.86%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.123+6.86%
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0.2958+10.00%
Share
PANews2025/09/27 22:25
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

Hyperdrive: All money markets have been suspended

UK Calls for Clear Regulations to Match Bold National Ambitions