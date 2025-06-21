Macroeconomic outlook for next week: Trump is looking for trouble everywhere, Powell will "go to the meeting alone"

By: PANews
2025/06/21 19:33
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.532+0.82%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1099+1.47%

PANews reported on June 21 that missile attacks between Israel and Iran continued over the past week, but with Trump announcing on Friday the postponement of the decision to strike Iran, and Fed Governor Waller expressing support for a July rate cut, U.S. stocks opened higher, then fell due to the drag of chip stocks. The S&P 500 fell 0.22%, the Nasdaq fell 0.51%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up with the support of Apple's more than 2% increase. The following are the key points that the market will focus on in the new week:

At 1:15 on Monday, 2027 FOMC voting member and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will participate in a panel discussion on monetary policy insights at the 100th Annual Meeting of the Western Economic Association International;

At 22:00 on Monday, Federal Reserve Board Governor Bowman will deliver a speech on monetary policy and the banking industry;

On Tuesday at 1:10, 2025 FOMC voting member and Chicago Fed President Goolsbee participated in a moderated Q&A session at the Milwaukee Business Journal’s 2025 Mid-Year Outlook Conference;

At 2:30 on Tuesday, Fed Governor Kugler and FOMC permanent voting member and New York Fed President Williams hosted the "Fed Listening" event;

At 21:15 on Tuesday, 2026 FOMC voting member and Cleveland Fed President Hammack will deliver a speech on monetary policy;

At 22:00 on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell will testify on the semi-annual monetary policy report before the House Financial Services Committee;

At 0:30 on Wednesday, FOMC permanent voting member and New York Fed President Williams delivered a speech;

At 22:00 on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell testified before the Senate Committee on the semi-annual monetary policy report;

At 20:30 on Thursday, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending June 21, the final value of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the first quarter of the United States, the final value of the quarterly rate of real personal consumption expenditures, the final value of the annualized quarterly rate of the core PCE price index, and the monthly rate of durable goods orders in the United States in May;

At 19:30 on Friday, FOMC permanent voting member and New York Fed President Williams presided over the 24th Annual Meeting of the Bank for International Settlements;

At 20:30 on Friday, the annual rate of the US core PCE price index, the monthly rate of personal spending, and the monthly rate of the core PCE price index in May;

At 21:15 on Friday, 2026 FOMC voting member, Cleveland Fed President Hammack and Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook attended the "Fed Listens" event.

In the coming week, headlines surrounding the Iran-Israel conflict will continue to dominate the market. In addition, a series of policymakers, led by Fed Chairman Powell, came out in force after the interest rate decision, which may release more views on the path of interest rate cuts. Under Trump's continued bombardment, the independence of the Federal Reserve has once again become the focus of attention. In terms of economic data, data including US PCE and Eurozone PMI will reveal the impact of Trump's tariff war.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

The post Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave DAO is gearing up for a significant overhaul by shutting down over 50% of underperforming L2 instances. It is also restructuring its governance framework and deploying over $100 million to boost GHO. This could be a pivotal moment that propels Aave back to the forefront of on-chain lending or sparks unprecedented controversy within the DeFi community. Sponsored Sponsored ACI Proposes Shutting Down 50% of L2s The “State of the Union” report by the Aave Chan Initiative (ACI) paints a candid picture. After a turbulent period in the DeFi market and internal challenges, Aave (AAVE) now leads in key metrics: TVL, revenue, market share, and borrowing volume. Aave’s annual revenue of $130 million surpasses the combined cash reserves of its competitors. Tokenomics improvements and the AAVE token buyback program have also contributed to the ecosystem’s growth. Aave global metrics. Source: Aave However, the ACI’s report also highlights several pain points. First, regarding the Layer-2 (L2) strategy. While Aave’s L2 strategy was once a key driver of success, it is no longer fit for purpose. Over half of Aave’s instances on L2s and alt-L1s are not economically viable. Based on year-to-date data, over 86.6% of Aave’s revenue comes from the mainnet, indicating that everything else is a side quest. On this basis, ACI proposes closing underperforming networks. The DAO should invest in key networks with significant differentiators. Second, ACI is pushing for a complete overhaul of the “friendly fork” framework, as most have been unimpressive regarding TVL and revenue. In some cases, attackers have exploited them to Aave’s detriment, as seen with Spark. Sponsored Sponsored “The friendly fork model had a good intention but bad execution where the DAO was too friendly towards these forks, allowing the DAO only little upside,” the report states. Third, the instance model, once a smart…
DeFi
DEFI$0.001494+1.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119+3.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010404-31.34%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:28
Share
From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and popular altcoins, prices are going down – what’s causing this drop? Is it a short slump or a sign of bigger trouble? Key Takeaways The prices of the dominant cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, declined considerably in the past week. The popular altcoins like Dogecoin also followed suit. The ... Read more The post From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Sign
SIGN$0.07668+0.02%
Wink
LIKE$0.007905+3.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07555+1.46%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/09/27 20:55
Share
SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

De uitgever van de grootste stablecoin ter wereld, Tether, zou binnenkort een van de grootste private financieringsrondes ooit in de crypto industrie kunnen afronden. Volgens bronnen van Bloomberg zijn zowel SoftBank als Ark Investment Management in gesprek om te investeren in deze nieuwe kapitaalinjectie van Tether Holdings SA. De gesprekken... Het bericht SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
ARK
ARK$0.4159+1.31%
MANTRA
OM$0.1663+3.29%
OP
OP$0.6681+2.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 20:34
Share

Trending News

More

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

Ethereum Working Toward Quantum Resistance, Vitalik Buterin Teases

Crypto ETFs Move Past Bitcoin & Ethereum Pepeto Gains Spotlight After DOGE and XRP Listings