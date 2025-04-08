Lens Chain V3: A highly scalable SocialFi layer 2 network based on Avail DA

By Stacy Muur
Compiled by: Tim, PANews
When social applications on general blockchains reach a development bottleneck, it will build its own exclusive chain and migrate 125GB of social historical data.
This is exactly what Lens Chain is doing by launching a SocialFi L2.
This L2 is powered by Avail's DA (data availability) technology, which can be expanded to support billions of users at a low cost.
Social media is the most widely used consumer product on the Internet.
5.4 billion users use it for an average of 2.5 hours a day, but it is based on a closed and broken foundation: difficult-to-circumvent censorship mechanisms, personal data is restricted by the platform, accounts may be cancelled at any time, and so on.
Lens is a social protocol based on Avail with user ownership at its core.
Lens is laying the foundation for a decentralized, user-owned social network that is fully portable.
Open garden, free platform.
You completely own your social graph.
Core technology stack:
This is a customized technology stack, and Avail is the core extension component.
Choosing Avail proved to be a wise decision, as the SocialFi application required a cost-effective large-scale data availability solution to reduce costs. The Ethereum blobspace solution cost 10 times more.
First, social networks generate massive amounts of data:
Profiles, Posts, Interactions, Following and Media.
Therefore, Lens requires a horizontally scalable data availability layer that can accommodate the increase in block space corresponding to the explosive growth in demand without sacrificing security or decentralization.
The only eligible one is: Avail DA tier.
In order to launch Lens Chain V3, the team migrated 125GB of historical data (from Lens V2 on the Polygon chain), including: more than 660,000 user profiles, 28 million follow-up relationships, 16 million pieces of content (posts, comments, quotes), and 50 million interactions.
Lens chooses Avail over other options:
As Lens grows, every post, like, follow, and share will touch the Avail DA layer.
Other L2, Rollup expansion solutions and application chains are being followed up.
More incoming links → more data generated → more charges for Avail to capture.
Avail’s processing cost is only one-tenth of Ethereum Blobspace.
In order to scale like traditional social platforms, SocialFi needs a low-cost data availability layer.
In March 2024, Arbitrum paid $7.82 million for Ethereum Blobspace.
If Avail's DA layer is used, this cost can be reduced by 90%.
This is exactly the marginal benefit that Avail achieves through scale.
Lens has raised over $46 million in funding and the project was created by Aave founder Stani.
No tokens have been issued yet, but it now has its own chain.
If you have used Lens ecosystem applications such as Orb, Tape, Hey, Soclly, etc. in the early stage, you are likely to get the opportunity to get the annual SocialFi airdrop.
Given the strategic partnership between Avail and Lens, you can consider staking $AVAIL tokens to increase the weight of your airdrop qualification.
Introduction to Lens Ecosystem Applications:
All are built on Avail's DA technology.
With the official launch of Lens Chain: