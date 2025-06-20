Russian Deputy Finance Minister: Only 30% of miners have completed registration, the industry still needs to be "whitewashed" By: PANews 2025/06/20 10:26

PANews reported on June 20 that according to TASS, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that only about 30% of cryptocurrency miners have registered with the Federal Tax Service and achieved compliance. The remaining two-thirds of miners are still in the "gray area", and the authorities will continue to promote the mining registration system and promote the industry's overall "whitewashing".