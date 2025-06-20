Data: A whale borrowed 10 million USDT from Aave again 4 hours ago and bought 3983 ETH By: PANews 2025/06/20 08:55

AAVE $267.27 +1.18% JUNE $0.1042 -3.78% ETH $4,008.42 +1.48%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Lookonchain, the whale address 0x9992 borrowed 10 million USDT from Aave again 4 hours ago and bought 3,983 ETH at a price of $2,510.64.