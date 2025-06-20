Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/20 02:25
FLOW
FLOW$0.3503+1.92%

As FX pressure grips African economies, Visa is building new pipes for digital dollar flow, shifting away from traditional rails with stablecoin infrastructure aimed at speed, resilience, and access.

Bloomberg recently reported that credit card giant Visa has partnered with Yellow Card Financial to integrate stablecoin settlements across 20 African markets, beginning with a pilot in one undisclosed country later this year.

The collaboration combines Visa Direct’s existing network with Yellow Card’s licenses across Africa and parts of the broader CEMEA region to enable near-instant, low-cost stablecoin transactions, a critical need in markets where local currency volatility and dollar shortages have crippled cross-border commerce.

The move builds on Visa’s existing stablecoin infrastructure, which has already processed over $225 million in USDC settlements since 2023.

Stablecoins fill the gaps traditional rails can’t reach

Visa and Yellow Card’s partnership represents a shared ambition to modernize cross-border payments in markets long underserved by traditional infrastructure.

The collaboration targets two pain points simultaneously. For corporations, Visa’s stablecoin settlement solution offers 365-day liquidity management, which can bolster markets where banks often take three business days to process dollar transfers. For consumers, Yellow Card’s integration with Visa Direct could enable sub-$1 remittances across borders where traditional providers charge up to 8% in fees.

“We’re building a bridge between traditional finance and the future of money movement,” Yellow Card CEO Chris Maurice stated in a press release, though conspicuously avoided specifying which economies have greenlit the initiative.

Yellow Card’s existing infrastructure gives Visa immediate access to a mature crypto corridor. The fintech, which bills itself as the licensed stablecoin payments orchestrator for Africa and the emerging world, has processed over $6 billion in transactions since 2019, primarily through USDT and USDC.

Now, Visa can leverage those flows while layering on compliance checks, gaining a strategic edge over Circle’s competing Onafriq partnership, which launched USDC rails across 40 African countries last April.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Faces Growing Risks as Leadership Instability Concerns Holders

Shiba Inu Faces Growing Risks as Leadership Instability Concerns Holders

TLDR Shiba Inu faces growing risks due to leadership instability and the absence of its lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama. The lack of identifiable leadership raises trust issues, hindering Shiba Inu’s ability to attract institutional investors. Shibarium’s transaction volume has significantly declined, sparking concerns about its ability to support decentralized finance (DeFi) growth. A recent $3 [...] The post Shiba Inu Faces Growing Risks as Leadership Instability Concerns Holders appeared first on CoinCentral.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004068-0.90%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001494+1.01%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000507--%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 06:14
Share
From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and popular altcoins, prices are going down – what’s causing this drop? Is it a short slump or a sign of bigger trouble? Key Takeaways The prices of the dominant cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, declined considerably in the past week. The popular altcoins like Dogecoin also followed suit. The ... Read more The post From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Sign
SIGN$0.07674-0.02%
Wink
LIKE$0.007906+3.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07555+1.35%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/09/27 20:55
Share
SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

De uitgever van de grootste stablecoin ter wereld, Tether, zou binnenkort een van de grootste private financieringsrondes ooit in de crypto industrie kunnen afronden. Volgens bronnen van Bloomberg zijn zowel SoftBank als Ark Investment Management in gesprek om te investeren in deze nieuwe kapitaalinjectie van Tether Holdings SA. De gesprekken... Het bericht SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
ARK
ARK$0.4162+1.31%
MANTRA
OM$0.1656+2.66%
OP
OP$0.6681+2.01%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 20:34
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Faces Growing Risks as Leadership Instability Concerns Holders

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

Crypto ETFs Move Past Bitcoin & Ethereum Pepeto Gains Spotlight After DOGE and XRP Listings

Bitcoin Treasury Company POP Culture Plans to Raise $6 Million in a Rights Issue