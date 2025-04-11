Trading time: The plunge in US stocks triggered a gold safe-haven trend, and the crypto market was under short-term pressure

By: PANews
2025/04/11 14:40
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3678-1.81%

Trading time: The plunge in US stocks triggered a gold safe-haven trend, and the crypto market was under short-term pressure

1. Market observation

Keywords: tariffs, ETH, BTC

After a brief rebound, the U.S. stock market fell into panic again. On Thursday, the three major indexes fell by at least 5%, the S&P 500 index almost triggered the circuit breaker mechanism, and the Dow Jones index closed down more than 1,000 points. Under such market uncertainty, investors turned to safe-haven assets, pushing the price of gold above $3,210 per ounce, setting a record high. The domestic gold jewelry market also rose accordingly, with the price of most gold shops exceeding 990 yuan per gram, approaching the 1,000 yuan per gram mark. Peter Schiff, founder of Euro Pacific Capital, analyzed that the Trump administration's tariff policy would not only fail to solve the problem, but would aggravate the trade deficit. In the face of an uncertain economic outlook, gold, as an alternative to "sound money", has attracted more and more investors' attention.

At the same time, the cryptocurrency market is also facing severe tests. Glassnode data shows that Bitcoin has fallen below several key technical indicators, including the 111-day moving average ($93K) and the 200-day moving average ($87K), and even touched the 365-day moving average ($76K). Currently, the price of Bitcoin fluctuates between $131K and $72K, but is close to the lower limit of $72K. Glassnode analysts are worried that if it falls below this level, it may cause a collapse in investor confidence and lead to further price declines. Although the market is under short-term pressure, there are still optimistic factors. QCP Capital pointed out that investors are still buying December $100,000 call options, indicating that the market still has hope that Bitcoin will return to $100,000 by the end of the year. In addition, the market trading activity has declined significantly. CryptoQuant data shows that the spot trading volume of Bitcoin has dropped from $44 billion in early February to $10 billion at the end of the first quarter, a drop of 77%; the trading volume of altcoins has shrunk from $122 billion to $23 billion, a drop of more than 80%. These data show that investors have reduced their participation due to market uncertainty.

In terms of regulation, the US SEC approved Ethereum spot ETF options trading, involving institutional products such as BlackRock, Bitwise and Grayscale. The SEC also issued a guide to securities issuance and registration disclosure in the crypto asset market to provide guidance for further clarifying the applicability of federal securities laws in the crypto asset market, covering equity and debt securities related to networks, applications and crypto assets, including disclosure requirements for crypto assets as part of investment contracts. In addition, Trump has signed a joint congressional resolution to formally revoke the IRS crypto tax rules (DeFi broker rules) passed at the end of the Biden administration, which originally required "custodial brokers" to collect and report user data to tax authorities. According to Solid Intel, there are currently 100 listed companies in the world that hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, covering multiple industries such as cryptocurrency, mining, technology, media, energy, finance and healthcare.

From a macro perspective, market concerns about a U.S. recession are intensifying. Goldman Sachs' latest research report shows that the U.S. stock bear market may last longer, and the current event-driven bear market caused by tariffs can easily evolve into a cyclical bear market. Bridgewater Fund founder Ray Dalio warned that Trump's tariff policy has caused "permanent trauma" and that the unusual movement of U.S. bonds has exposed signs of capital flight. He asserted that "someone will definitely be liquidated" and emphasized that "another frightening market trend will eventually appear." Federal Reserve officials have also expressed concerns. Boston Fed President Collins pointed out that inflation caused by tariffs may delay further interest rate cuts. Her staff estimated that an effective tariff of more than 10% on imported goods would increase the Fed's preferred basic inflation indicator by 0.7 to 1.2 percentage points cumulatively. In addition, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Summers also warned that the United States may be heading towards a recession, which could cause about 2 million Americans to lose their jobs and each family would face at least $5,000 in income losses. Amid this uncertainty, investors are moving away from U.S. assets and turning to safe-haven assets such as gold, Swiss francs and yen.

2. Key data (as of 12:00 HKT on April 9)

(Data sources: Coinglass, Upbit, Coingecko, SoSoValue, Tomars)

  • Bitcoin: $80,532.05 (-13.76% year-to-date), daily spot volume $42.347 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,539.43 (-53.73% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $20.674 billion

  • Fear and Corruption Index: 25 (panic)

  • Average GAS: BTC 2.01 sat/vB, ETH 0.48 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 62.4%, ETH 7.2%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: XRP, AERGO, BTC, GAS, UXLINK

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 1.0708

  • Sector gains and losses: AI sector rose 3.68%, DePIN sector rose 2.89%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 101,800 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$300 million, including BTC liquidation of US$89.8 million and ETH liquidation of US$88.93 million

  • BTC medium and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($82180.69), lower channel line ($80553.35)

  • ETH medium and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($1706.34), lower channel line ($1672.55)

*Note: When the price is higher than the upper and lower edges, it is a medium- to long-term bullish trend; otherwise, it is a bearish trend. When the price passes through the cost range repeatedly within the range or in the short term, it is a bottoming or topping state.

Trading time: The plunge in US stocks triggered a gold safe-haven trend, and the crypto market was under short-term pressure

3. ETF flows (as of April 10 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$150 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$45.22 million

4. Today’s Outlook

  • FTX will conduct the second distribution on April 11

  • The U.S. SEC will hold a roundtable on "Between Blockchain and Dilemma: Tailoring Regulation for Crypto Transactions" on April 12

  • Axie Infinity (AXS) will unlock 8.43 million tokens on April 11, worth approximately $24.2 million

  • Aptos (APT) will unlock 11.3 million tokens on April 12, worth approximately $58.4 million

  • Cheelee (CHEEL) will unlock approximately 20.81 million tokens on April 13, worth approximately $161 million;

U.S. PPI annual rate in March (April 11, 20:30)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 3.2% / Expected: 3.3%

The biggest increases in the top 500 stocks by market value today: GPRO up 108.27%, XCN up 67.04%, AERGO up 64.06%, SWFTC up 39.66%, and ZRC up 34.15%.

Trading time: The plunge in US stocks triggered a gold safe-haven trend, and the crypto market was under short-term pressure

5. Hot News

  • One address sold CryptoPunk NFT for about $6 million, losing tens of millions of dollars

  • Trump signs bill to revoke Biden administration crypto tax rules

  • Data: 100 listed companies hold Bitcoin assets

  • A whale who previously sold ETH to pay off his loan sold another 9,000 ETH

  • Binance Alpha adds Wayfinder (PROMPT)

  • The annual rate of US CPI in March was 2.4%, and the monthly rate of seasonally adjusted CPI was -0.1%

  • Binance Alpha adds Mind Network (FHE)

  • Deribit: Over $2.59 billion in BTC and ETH options will expire on April 11, with BTC’s biggest pain point at $82,000

  • White House: Tariff levels will be reduced to a general 10% during negotiations

  • Binance Wallet to Host Mind Network (FHE) Token Generation Event

  • Binance's second round of "voting to delist" projects announced: FTT, ZEC and other 17 projects are on the list

  • Fetch.ai team address transferred out 15 million FET again, suspected to be sold/market-making through DWF Labs

  • Tether Treasury issues 1 billion USDT on Tron chain, and has issued 8 billion USDT so far this year

  • glassnode: If BTC falls below $72,000, it may face greater downside risks

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.11546+30.19%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4205+0.47%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002345+0.47%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Share
Pi Coin Founders Stress Ecosystem Impact

Pi Coin Founders Stress Ecosystem Impact

Over recent weeks, Pi Coin has witnessed a dramatic decline, shedding over 50% of its value. Despite this downturn, the project’s founders, Nicolas Kokkalis and Chengdiao Fan, continue to spotlight the ecosystem’s growth and long-term vision.Continue Reading:Pi Coin Founders Stress Ecosystem Impact
Pi Network
PI$0.26527-2.04%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002817-0.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 22:27
Share
South Park prediction markets als nieuwe crypto speeltuin

South Park prediction markets als nieuwe crypto speeltuin

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   In de aflevering “Conflict of Interest” neemt South Park de wereld van prediction markets flink op de hak. Terwijl de aflevering nog moest verschijnen, waren handelaren al druk bezig met speculeren over wat er precies in de show zou gebeuren. Fictie en realiteit lopen opvallend in elkaar over. Ze raken elkaar precies op het snijvlak van nieuws en absurditeit. Satire en spot rond prediction markets De aflevering Conflict of Interest zoomt in op prediction markets via een schoolklas die fanatiek weddenschappen afsluit in een app die sterk lijkt op Kalshi of Polymarket. De onderwerpen die voorbijkomen zijn al even gevarieerd als absurd: van de uitkomst van conflicten in het Midden-Oosten tot de inhoud van de schoollunch en het geslacht van een nog ongeboren baby. Het is typische South Park-humor: grof, ongefilterd en vol knipogen naar de actualiteit. De Amerikaanse toezichthouders CFTC en FCC krijgen ook een sneer en worden in de aflevering ironisch neergezet als “hoogst professionele strategische adviseurs”. Donald Trump Jr. duikt eveneens op in het script, niet letterlijk, maar wel als verwijzing. Hij trad vorig jaar toe tot Polymarket’s adviesraad en werd eerder dit jaar nog genoemd als strategisch adviseur bij Kalshi. Daarmee krijgt de satire ook een extra laag: de grens tussen politieke invloed, financiële markten en media wordt messcherp belicht. Opvallend genoeg schuurt de inhoud van de aflevering tegen echte ontwikkelingen aan. Zo besloot de CFTC in mei haar bezwaar tegen Kalshi’s politieke contracten in te trekken na een gerechtelijke uitspraak. En Polymarket kreeg op 3 september een no-action letter van diezelfde toezichthouder, waardoor het even ademruimte kreeg. De timing van de aflevering voelt dan ook verre van toeval. De aflevering raakt ook grotere thema’s, zoals de vrijheid van meningsuiting en de grenzen van satire. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan Jimmy Kimmel, wiens politieke segmenten de laatste tijd zijn bewerkt of zelfs verwijderd, onder druk van netwerken of publieke backlash. South Park lijkt zich daar weinig van aan te trekken en blijft vasthouden aan zijn rauwe, ongefilterde stijl. Juist in een tijd waarin censuur vaker voorkomt, voelt die houding verfrissend en broodnodig. Prediction markets just made their first appearance on South Park. They describe @Polymarket as “online, peer-to-peer betting”, a “social platform” where “People can make any bet they want, and then other users take them up on it.” If you had no idea what a prediction market… pic.twitter.com/KeASgaO0GH — Bankless (@BanklessHQ) September 26, 2025 Handelaren gokken op woorden en thema’s in de aflevering Opvallend genoeg werd de aflevering zelf het middelpunt van speculatie op prediction markets. Op het platform Myriad werd druk gespeculeerd over de inhoud van de show. De kans dat namen als Polymarket, Kalshi of Myriad genoemd zouden worden? Zo’n 31,7%, met een totale inzet van ongeveer $11.400. En dat is nog maar het begin. Er waren ook weddenschappen over het aantal keren dat het woord “prediction” zou vallen (71% kans), of “Trump” zou opduiken (45% kans), en zelfs of het woord “dildo” zou worden uitgesproken. De kans daarop werd ingeschat op 55%. Bizar eigenlijk, dat mensen geld inzetten op iets wat puur satire is. De bedragen zijn bescheiden, maar illustreren hoe prediction markets inmiddels ook hun plek hebben gevonden in de popcultuur. De kans dat termen als “crypto” of “Bitcoin” voorbij zouden komen, lag rond de 31%, met zo’n $2.000 aan inzet. Ook werd er gespeculeerd op de kans dat South Park helemaal zou worden stopgezet. Dat scenario werd volgens de markt slechts 7% waarschijnlijk geacht. Wow, just saw the new South Park episode—hilarious take on MetaMask and Polymarket! The token launch prediction had me laughing out loud. @MetaMask_eth @Polymarket #SouthPark #CryptoHumor” pic.twitter.com/BBW9jGYWnS — Bird (@BirdPet) September 27, 2025 Spot als marktmechanisme Er zit meer achter South Park prediction markets dan een paar scherpe grappen alleen. Het is een knap geconstrueerde mix van satire, technologie en maatschappelijke analyse. South Park laat zien dat het nog altijd scherpe onderwerpen durft aan te snijden. In een medialandschap dat steeds vaker wordt gesnoeid en bijgestuurd, blijft South Park een plek waar satire nog voluit mag klinken. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht South Park prediction markets als nieuwe crypto speeltuin is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MetYa
MET$0.2273-0.35%
Wink
LIKE$0.007944+3.63%
OP
OP$0.6657+0.01%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 22:46
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Pi Coin Founders Stress Ecosystem Impact

South Park prediction markets als nieuwe crypto speeltuin

RMC MINING Secures $60M Ripple， Deal to Boost Bitcoin Mining Capacity

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be