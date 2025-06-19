Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include investment, trading and other functions By: PANews 2025/06/19 20:20

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a report by the Financial Times, Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include functions such as investment and trading; X is also exploring the introduction of credit or debit cards.