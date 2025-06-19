Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move

AERO soars 17% as the Aerodrome TVL exceeds $1 billion. JP Morgan JPMD on Base could boost DeFi tokens. Presently, AERO crypto bulls are targeting $1 and fresh Q2 2025 highs.

On a day when Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped, AERO, the governance token of Aerodrome, a leading DEX on the Base Ethereum layer-2, surged.

Aerodrome Ticks Higher: Will AERO Break $1 as TVL Nears $1 Billion?

According to Coingecko, AERO2 (No data) defied market trends, gaining an impressive 17% in the past 24 hours and breaking above key liquidation zones.

The AEROUSDT daily chart shows the DEX token trading above Q2 2025 highs. Prices could continue recovering if prices break and close above this week’s high of around $0.90.

Technically, local support lies at approximately $0.45, a region of intense buying pressure based on the candlestick arrangement in the daily chart.

Aerodrome currently boasts a total value locked (TVL) of over $1 billion. With increased activity on Base, now the second-largest Ethereum layer-2 by TVL, flipping Optimism, Aerodrome plays a critical role in facilitating token swaps.

The DEX has generated over $15 million in trading fees in the past month and more than $600,000 in the past day.

Given Base’s near-zero transfer fees, this milestone underscores the DEX’s pivotal role in the layer-2 and Ethereum by extension.

JP Morgan Endorses DeFi and Base

Confidence in AERO remains high, bolstered by recent integrations, positioning it among the best cryptos to buy.

On June 18, JP Morgan announced the launch of its USD-denominated deposit token, JPMD, on Base via its blockchain division, Kinexys.

This move endorses Base as a preferred platform for institutions, providing a major tailwind for AERO.

Increased institutional flows could drive TVL in both Base and Aerodrome. Subsequently, AERO and other DeFi tokens could march higher, possibly emerging as the next cryptos to explode.

In a post on X, Base said “J.P. Morgan chose Base for sub-second, sub-cent transactions, giving institutions near-instant settlement and real-time liquidity. Moving money should take seconds, not days. Commercial banking is coming onchain.”

Banks Rebuilding Settlement Layers on Public Chains

On X, the response was overwhelmingly positive.

One observer noted that JP Morgan’s decision to deploy JPMD on Base reflects banks “rebuilding settlement rails” on public blockchains, a significant validation for DeFi and Ethereum.

With U.S. regulations becoming more crypto-friendly, particularly with the proposed GENIUS Act paving the way for a stablecoin framework, Aerodrome and other DEXes are well-positioned to attract more assets.

The GENIUS Act could de-risk DeFi, making it safer for retail investors and more accessible for institutions.

The post Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

