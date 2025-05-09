Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

By: PANews
2025/05/09 14:13
LayerNet
NET$0.00007318+0.97%

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

The U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase released its first quarter (Q1) financial report on May 8 local time. As market trading cooled compared to the rise after the U.S. election in the previous quarter, both revenue and net profit fell short of expectations.

Adjusted net income was $527 million as of March 31. Earnings per share were $0.24, below the consensus estimate of $1.93. Total revenue was $2 billion, slightly below the expected $2.12 billion and below the $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Q1 trading revenue fell 19% to $1.2 billion, with trading volume falling 10%.

Perhaps affected by this news, Coinbase (COIN) shares fell 2.67% in after-hours trading, compared with a 5% increase in the previous trading day. COIN has fallen 16.83% since the beginning of this year.

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

income

The average volatility of cryptocurrency assets increased in Q1, with BTC hitting a record high in January. However, affected by tariff policies and macroeconomic uncertainty, cryptocurrency prices fell in tandem with the overall market decline. Compared with the end of the fourth quarter, the total market value of cryptocurrencies at the end of the first quarter fell 19% to $2.7 trillion.

Against this backdrop, Coinbase's revenue reached $2 billion, down 10% from the previous month; net income plummeted 94% from the previous month to $66 million, mainly due to a $597 million pre-tax loss on its crypto asset portfolio, most of which was unrealized losses. Adjusted net profit was $527 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $930 million.

Trading income

Coinbase's financial report shows that trading is its main source of income, accounting for more than 60% of its total revenue. Q1 trading revenue was $1.3 billion, down 19% from the previous quarter. Coinbase's total spot trading volume fell 10% from the previous quarter to $393.1 billion, but it was better than the global spot market, where trading volume fell 13% from the previous quarter. In terms of derivatives, Coinbase's trading volume reached $803.6 billion, and its market share continued to grow.

Among them, Q1 retail trading volume was $78.1 billion, down 17% from the previous month. Retail trading revenue was $1.1 billion, down 19% from the previous month, which was basically the same as the decline in trading volume. In terms of institutional trading, institutional trading volume was $315 billion, down 9% from the previous month, and institutional trading revenue was $99 million, down 30% from the previous month.

In addition to the impact of the macro background, the second factor for the month-on-month decline in revenue is the derivatives business. The financial report stated that Coinbase is investing in trading rebates and incentives to build liquidity and attract customers. These rebates and rewards have been deducted from institutional trading revenue.

Other trading income

Q1 Other Transaction Revenue was $68 million, flat sequentially. Base’s transaction volume increased 16% sequentially, but average revenue per transaction decreased 21%.

Subscription and services revenue

Subscription and service revenue was $698 million in Q1, up 9% from the previous quarter, mainly due to growth in stablecoin and Coinbase One revenue, with USDC hitting a record high of more than $60 billion in market value. However, blockchain reward revenue fell 9% from the previous quarter, partially offsetting this growth. The main reason for the decline was the decline in average asset prices from the previous quarter, especially ETH and SOL.

Stablecoin revenue grew 32% quarter-over-quarter to $298 million in the first quarter. Coinbase said the growth was partially offset by lower average interest rates. The average USDC holdings in Coinbase products grew 49% quarter-over-quarter to $12.3 billion.

Other subscription and services revenue was $141 million, up 5% sequentially. Coinbase One subscribers hit a record high in Q1, and Coinbase One Premium ($300 per month) also grew.

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

expenditure

Total operating expenses for the first quarter were $1.3 billion, up 7% quarter-over-quarter, or $91 million, primarily due to increased variable expenses caused by market activity at the beginning of the quarter and losses on crypto assets held for operations. Technology and development, general and administrative management, and sales and marketing expenses increased by a total of $40 million, up 4% quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to increased marketing expenses (including performance marketing and USDC rewards) and increased customer support costs. At the end of the quarter, Coinbase's full-time employees increased 5% quarter-over-quarter to 3,959.

Transaction fees were $303 million, or 15% of net revenues, and decreased 4% sequentially. The sequential decrease was primarily due to lower client trading activity and lower blockchain reward fees associated with lower average asset prices.

Technology and development expenses were $355 million, down 4% sequentially. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in personnel-related expenses despite an increase in headcount. General and administrative expenses were $394 million, up 9% sequentially. The increase was primarily due to an increase in customer support and personnel-related costs. Sales and marketing expenses were $247 million, up 10% sequentially.

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

Outlook

In April, Coinbase's total transaction revenue was approximately $240 million. Coinbase expects Q2 subscription and service revenue to be between $600 million and $680 million, as the expected month-on-month growth in stablecoin revenue will be offset by a decline in blockchain reward revenue due to falling asset prices; transaction fees will account for about 15% of net revenue; technology and development and general and administrative expenses will be between $700 million and $750 million.

It is worth mentioning that Coinbase has made efforts in the derivatives market. It announced that it would acquire Deribit, the world's largest Bitcoin and Ethereum options exchange, for US$2.9 billion, including US$700 million in cash and 11 million shares of Coinbase common stock, but the acquisition price is subject to customary adjustments. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Last year, Deribit's open interest exceeded US$30 billion and its trading volume exceeded US$1 trillion.

“We expect Derebit to immediately improve our profitability and increase the diversity and durability of our trading revenue,” Coinbase Chief Financial Officer Alesia Haas said on the earnings call.

In addition, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said in an investor conference call that this quarter, Coinbase will launch a pilot project that allows businesses to use stablecoins for payments and spending.

Related reading: Record-breaking $2.9 billion merger: Coinbase swallows up Deribit, the king of options, and the crypto derivatives market is undergoing a huge change

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.11546+30.19%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4205+0.47%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002345+0.47%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Share
Pi Coin Founders Stress Ecosystem Impact

Pi Coin Founders Stress Ecosystem Impact

Over recent weeks, Pi Coin has witnessed a dramatic decline, shedding over 50% of its value. Despite this downturn, the project’s founders, Nicolas Kokkalis and Chengdiao Fan, continue to spotlight the ecosystem’s growth and long-term vision.Continue Reading:Pi Coin Founders Stress Ecosystem Impact
Pi Network
PI$0.26527-2.04%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002817-0.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 22:27
Share
South Park prediction markets als nieuwe crypto speeltuin

South Park prediction markets als nieuwe crypto speeltuin

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   In de aflevering “Conflict of Interest” neemt South Park de wereld van prediction markets flink op de hak. Terwijl de aflevering nog moest verschijnen, waren handelaren al druk bezig met speculeren over wat er precies in de show zou gebeuren. Fictie en realiteit lopen opvallend in elkaar over. Ze raken elkaar precies op het snijvlak van nieuws en absurditeit. Satire en spot rond prediction markets De aflevering Conflict of Interest zoomt in op prediction markets via een schoolklas die fanatiek weddenschappen afsluit in een app die sterk lijkt op Kalshi of Polymarket. De onderwerpen die voorbijkomen zijn al even gevarieerd als absurd: van de uitkomst van conflicten in het Midden-Oosten tot de inhoud van de schoollunch en het geslacht van een nog ongeboren baby. Het is typische South Park-humor: grof, ongefilterd en vol knipogen naar de actualiteit. De Amerikaanse toezichthouders CFTC en FCC krijgen ook een sneer en worden in de aflevering ironisch neergezet als “hoogst professionele strategische adviseurs”. Donald Trump Jr. duikt eveneens op in het script, niet letterlijk, maar wel als verwijzing. Hij trad vorig jaar toe tot Polymarket’s adviesraad en werd eerder dit jaar nog genoemd als strategisch adviseur bij Kalshi. Daarmee krijgt de satire ook een extra laag: de grens tussen politieke invloed, financiële markten en media wordt messcherp belicht. Opvallend genoeg schuurt de inhoud van de aflevering tegen echte ontwikkelingen aan. Zo besloot de CFTC in mei haar bezwaar tegen Kalshi’s politieke contracten in te trekken na een gerechtelijke uitspraak. En Polymarket kreeg op 3 september een no-action letter van diezelfde toezichthouder, waardoor het even ademruimte kreeg. De timing van de aflevering voelt dan ook verre van toeval. De aflevering raakt ook grotere thema’s, zoals de vrijheid van meningsuiting en de grenzen van satire. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan Jimmy Kimmel, wiens politieke segmenten de laatste tijd zijn bewerkt of zelfs verwijderd, onder druk van netwerken of publieke backlash. South Park lijkt zich daar weinig van aan te trekken en blijft vasthouden aan zijn rauwe, ongefilterde stijl. Juist in een tijd waarin censuur vaker voorkomt, voelt die houding verfrissend en broodnodig. Prediction markets just made their first appearance on South Park. They describe @Polymarket as “online, peer-to-peer betting”, a “social platform” where “People can make any bet they want, and then other users take them up on it.” If you had no idea what a prediction market… pic.twitter.com/KeASgaO0GH — Bankless (@BanklessHQ) September 26, 2025 Handelaren gokken op woorden en thema’s in de aflevering Opvallend genoeg werd de aflevering zelf het middelpunt van speculatie op prediction markets. Op het platform Myriad werd druk gespeculeerd over de inhoud van de show. De kans dat namen als Polymarket, Kalshi of Myriad genoemd zouden worden? Zo’n 31,7%, met een totale inzet van ongeveer $11.400. En dat is nog maar het begin. Er waren ook weddenschappen over het aantal keren dat het woord “prediction” zou vallen (71% kans), of “Trump” zou opduiken (45% kans), en zelfs of het woord “dildo” zou worden uitgesproken. De kans daarop werd ingeschat op 55%. Bizar eigenlijk, dat mensen geld inzetten op iets wat puur satire is. De bedragen zijn bescheiden, maar illustreren hoe prediction markets inmiddels ook hun plek hebben gevonden in de popcultuur. De kans dat termen als “crypto” of “Bitcoin” voorbij zouden komen, lag rond de 31%, met zo’n $2.000 aan inzet. Ook werd er gespeculeerd op de kans dat South Park helemaal zou worden stopgezet. Dat scenario werd volgens de markt slechts 7% waarschijnlijk geacht. Wow, just saw the new South Park episode—hilarious take on MetaMask and Polymarket! The token launch prediction had me laughing out loud. @MetaMask_eth @Polymarket #SouthPark #CryptoHumor” pic.twitter.com/BBW9jGYWnS — Bird (@BirdPet) September 27, 2025 Spot als marktmechanisme Er zit meer achter South Park prediction markets dan een paar scherpe grappen alleen. Het is een knap geconstrueerde mix van satire, technologie en maatschappelijke analyse. South Park laat zien dat het nog altijd scherpe onderwerpen durft aan te snijden. In een medialandschap dat steeds vaker wordt gesnoeid en bijgestuurd, blijft South Park een plek waar satire nog voluit mag klinken. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht South Park prediction markets als nieuwe crypto speeltuin is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MetYa
MET$0.2273-0.35%
Wink
LIKE$0.007944+3.63%
OP
OP$0.6657+0.01%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 22:46
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Pi Coin Founders Stress Ecosystem Impact

South Park prediction markets als nieuwe crypto speeltuin

RMC MINING Secures $60M Ripple， Deal to Boost Bitcoin Mining Capacity

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be