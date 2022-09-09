Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

By: PANews
2022/09/09 10:36
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.006312-2.13%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000471+13.76%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1999-13.76%

Dancing Seahorse, the innovative Web3 business that aims to disrupt the music industry, has announced that they will be the headline sponsor at the forthcoming Web3 conference Zebu Live.

Ashton Barger, Events & Partnerships Manager at Zebu Digital, commented:

“We are partnering with Dancing Seahorse as we share the same core vision of driving adoption and pushing for greatness in the Web3 space. Zebu Live supports the way in which they aim to disrupt the music industry by using the technologies of Web3. We are extremely grateful for their support as our title sponsor and for trusting us to put on a great event. We can’t wait to see Dancing Seahorse achieve greatness as they are backed by a phenomenal team with some of the best connections in the music and web3 industries. We know they have some really exciting plans lined up that will wow the attendees at the conference venue and the after party!”

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Following the success of last year’s Web3 conference - conceived and executed by leading Web3 marketing agency Zebu Digital- this year’s Zebu Live event will see even more participation from high-profile sponsors, media partners, and key industry figures - including Dragon & Thirdweb Co-Founder Steven Bartlett and Founder and CEO of Aave Stani Kulechov.

As the headline sponsor for Zebu Live, and as firm believers in the Web3 space, Dancing Seahorse will provide fundamental support and expertise, bringing immense value to the conference, and reflecting the core tenets and principles of Zebu Live.

Dancing Seahorse is perfectly situated to drive adoption of the Web3 industry, with their goal to fund the future of the music industry through NFTs providing the perfect collaboration between the traditional music industry and the growing Web3 space.

Dancing Seahorse provides access to once-in-a-lifetime exclusive experiences, financial rewards and a wealth of networking opportunities - all backed by some of the world’s most prominent music artists and investors. For the last 6 months, the whole Web3 and NFT community has been craving a project that demonstrates how blockchain technology can disrupt global industries. Dancing Seahorse provides the most amazing IRL experiences with the highest quality handcrafted 3D art.

As an exhibit of the prowess within the crypto world, the partnership between Zebu Live and Dancing Seahorse is an example of how collaboration is key to the development of the Web3 space.

Chris Joyce, Creative Director at Dancing Seahorse, commented on the partnership between Dancing Seahorse and Zebu Live, noting:

“We are thrilled to be supporting Zebu Live as headline sponsor at this year's event. As a project that demonstrates how blockchain technology can disrupt global industries, Dancing Seahorse is perfectly positioned to be a representative of the limitless possibilities of Web3. We look forward to showcasing the brilliance of the Web3 industry, and anticipate celebrating the success of London’s leading Web3 conference”

In addition to the headline sponsor Dancing Seahorse, Zebu Live is sponsored by key industry figures, including Koinly, Tezosand Algorand, whose participation will allow the event to bring together some of the most influential communities in Web3. Further sponsors include NEAR, Cudos, SparkWorld*, Lens Protocol, Swapsicle, The Nemesis, Bolide, Thirdweb, and 50+ more partners found here.

Zebu Live will also feature 40+ sessions on Web 3, DeFi, NFTs, the Metaverse, DAOs, and GameFi, and is part of London Web 3 Week, running from September 19-25, featuring networking events and parties all week long. Alongside the array of partners, panels, and keynote speakers, Zebu Live will feature a Press Van, an NFT Gallery by Ethereal Collective that will showcase the top artists and creators in the industry, as well as a chill room, alpha stage, and VIP dinner.

With Zebu Live quickly becoming one of the top Web3 event brands in the world, their focus on curating the most innovative and interactive conferences will also reflect itself in their unmissable afterparty at the infamous KOKO nightclub in Camden which is free to access with a ticket. Afterparty Sponsors include Dancing Seahorse, Swapsicle, and Luno, with DJ Madlib set to headline and additional entertainment taking place throughout the night.

 

 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

The post Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 20:26 While meme tokens like Pepe Coin and established networks such as Tron attract headlines, many investors are now searching for projects that combine innovation, revenue-sharing and real-world utility. BlockchainFX ($BFX), currently in presale at $0.024 ahead of an expected $0.05 launch, is quickly becoming one of the best cryptos to buy today. With $7m already secured and a unique model spanning multiple asset classes, it is positioning itself as a decentralised super app and a contender to surpass older altcoins. Early Presale Pricing Creates A Rare Entry Point BlockchainFX’s presale pricing structure has been designed to reward early participants. At $0.024, buyers secure a lower entry price than later rounds, locking in a cost basis more than 50% below the projected $0.05 launch price. As sales continue to climb beyond $7m, each new stage automatically increases the token price. This built-in mechanism creates a clear advantage for early investors and explains why the project is increasingly cited in “best presales to buy now” discussions across the crypto space. High-Yield Staking Model Shares Platform Revenue Beyond its presale appeal, BlockchainFX is creating a high-yield staking model that gives holders a direct share of platform revenue. Every time a trade occurs on its platform, 70% of trading fees flow back into the $BFX ecosystem: 50% of collected fees are automatically distributed to stakers in both BFX and USDT. 20% is allocated to daily buybacks of $BFX, adding demand and price support. Half of the bought-back tokens are permanently burned, steadily reducing supply. Rewards are based on the size of each member’s BFX holdings and capped at $25,000 USDT per day to ensure sustainability. This structure transforms token ownership from a speculative bet into an income-generating position, a rare feature among today’s altcoins. A Multi-Asset Platform…
RealLink
REAL$0.06737+4.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07586+1.21%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05007-0.91%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:35
Share
VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

The post VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows. Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored “Financial instruments have always been a kind of tokenization. From seashells to traveler’s checks, from relational databases to today’s on-chain assets. You could even joke that VanEck’s first gold mutual funds were the original ‘tokenized gold,’” Juan C. Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures, told BeInCrypto. That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm. This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins. “We care deeply about three questions: How do we accelerate stablecoin ubiquity? What will users want to do with them once highly distributed? And what net new assets can we construct now that we have sophisticated market infrastructure?” Lopez added. However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance. The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains. Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs Sponsored Sponsored That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard. Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access…
Chainbase
C$0.18668-0.43%
KIND
KIND$0.001322-29.86%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001497+1.08%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:52
Share
Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

The post Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) price traded near $4,021 at press time, down 10% over the past week. Analysts said momentum signals showed oversold conditions, raising questions about whether the token could rebound or decline further. Ethereum (ETH) Price Tested Major Support Levels The ETH price fell back to around $4,021 after recent highs. The level coincided with the 200-day moving average, a widely followed trend measure. Analysts said this line often marked the difference between extended rallies and deeper losses. Technical readings showed clear stress. The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, was near 33 at the time of writing. Values under 30 usually signaled oversold conditions, meaning sellers dominated. The Williams %R, another momentum indicator, was near minus 80 at press time. That level often showed capitulation pressure. Both signals aligned with ETH trading near the support zone. Analysts said similar conditions in the past often preceded strong rebounds. Whether the pattern repeated remained uncertain. The ETH price also sat in a broader market context. Tighter liquidity conditions and ongoing regulatory disputes in the United States weighed on sentiment. Despite this, ETH continued to function as the base layer for decentralized finance, NFT marketplaces, and smart contracts. This backdrop helped explain why some investors still treated the $4,000 area as a fair entry level. Broader Market Reality Ethereum’s role as infrastructure gave it lasting relevance in the digital asset market. At press time, the ETH price held above $4,000 despite pressure. Analysts said institutional players often treated pullbacks to such levels as accumulation opportunities. Retail investors, by contrast, had turned cautious. The split in sentiment highlighted the dual nature of the market. Retail participants focused on short-term swings, while professional desks often viewed declines as value windows. The ETH price near $4,000 thus acted as both a technical and psychological…
Ethereum
ETH$3,995.53-1.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011329-30.92%
NEAR
NEAR$2.711-2.58%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 00:13
Share

Trending News

More

Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

XRP Gains Shariah Compliance Approval in Bahrain

Ripple News Today: XRP Price Prediction & Top Crypto To Buy At The End Of Q3 Is Remittix, Say Experts