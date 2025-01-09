YTC

Yachtscoin aims to be a versatile tool for luxury lifestyle investment by supporting payments for related services such as dock fees, crew management, fuel supply, and yacht maintenance. The project aims to support cooperation with yacht manufacturers, docks, and service providers to further integrate YTC into the broader marine economy. The Yachtscoin ecosystem integrates smart contract functions to automatically execute contractual agreements in yacht sales and leasing. This feature reduces administrative overhead, minimizes fraud risks, and ensures secure, trustless transactions. By leveraging blockchain technology, YTC increases transaction transparency, giving users confidence in the security and legitimacy of their transactions.

NazwaYTC

PozycjaNo.1908

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0

Podaż w obiegu--

Maksymalna podaż1,000,000,000

Całkowita podaż999,910,621

Wskaźnik obrotu%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum0.011608855577018627,2025-03-26

Najniższa cena0.000032605905880792,2025-01-09

Publiczny blockchainSOL

Loading...