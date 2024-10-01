WHITE
WhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives.
By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.
NazwaWHITE
PozycjaNo.205
Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
Udział w rynku%
Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.00%
Podaż w obiegu650,000,000,000
Maksymalna podaż1,000,000,000,000
Całkowita podaż1,000,000,000,000
Wskaźnik obrotu0.65%
Data wydania--
Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--
Historyczne maksimum0.001644277479878745,2025-03-04
Najniższa cena0.000000247894022727,2024-10-01
Publiczny blockchainETH
Sektor
Media społecznościowe
