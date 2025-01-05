VNTR

VentureMind AI is a groundbreaking platform at the intersection of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and robotics, designed to empower users with specialized AI tools, customizable AI agents, and remotely controlled robotic solutions. Built on the Solana blockchain and integrated with Theta Network, the platform delivers decentralized, AI driven solutions tailored for industries like construction, security, education, and entertainment.

NazwaVNTR

PozycjaNo.1858

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.01%

Podaż w obiegu432,996,944

Maksymalna podaż499,996,944

Całkowita podaż499,996,944

Wskaźnik obrotu0.8659%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum0.04324866066980628,2025-01-05

Najniższa cena0.001594912600171326,2025-03-11

Publiczny blockchainSOL

WprowadzenieVentureMind AI is a groundbreaking platform at the intersection of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and robotics, designed to empower users with specialized AI tools, customizable AI agents, and remotely controlled robotic solutions. Built on the Solana blockchain and integrated with Theta Network, the platform delivers decentralized, AI driven solutions tailored for industries like construction, security, education, and entertainment.

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceZastrzeżenie: Dane dostarcza cmc i nie należy ich traktować jako porady inwestycyjnej.

MEXC to najprostsza droga do krypto. Poznaj czołową światową giełdę kryptowalut do kupowania, handlowania i zarabiania na krypto. Handluj Bitcoinem BTC, Ethereum ETH i ponad 3000 altcoinów.
Szukaj
Ulubione
VNTR/USDT
VentureMind AI
----
--
Maksimum 24h
--
Minimum 24h
--
Wolumen 24h (VNTR)
--
Kwota 24h (USDT)
--
Wykres
Info
Księga zleceń
Transakcje rynkowe
Księga zleceń
Transakcje rynkowe
Księga zleceń
Transakcje rynkowe
Transakcje rynkowe
Spot
Otwarte zlecenia（0）
Historia zleceń
Historia transakcji
Otwarte pozycje (0)
MEXC to najprostsza droga do krypto. Poznaj czołową światową giełdę kryptowalut do kupowania, handlowania i zarabiania na krypto. Handluj Bitcoinem BTC, Ethereum ETH i ponad 3000 altcoinów.
VNTR/USDT
VentureMind AI
--
--‎--
Maksimum 24h
--
Minimum 24h
--
Wolumen 24h (VNTR)
--
Kwota 24h (USDT)
--
Wykres
Księga zleceń
Transakcje rynkowe
Info
Otwarte zlecenia（0）
Historia zleceń
Historia transakcji
Otwarte pozycje (0)
network_iconSieć nieprawidłowa
Linia 1
Obsługa Klienta online
Loading...