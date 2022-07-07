TAVA
ALTAVA is the leader in the rapidly growing virtual fashion industry, and they provide a vertical AI platform service focused on generating 3D assets for gaming, VR/AR, spatial computing, e-commerce and web integrations.
ALTAVA have worked with more than 40+ global luxury brands including LVMH, Fendi, Balmain, Prada, etc, for them to provide virtual experiences. Their shareholders include Animoca Brands, Netmarble, LG Electronics, SM Entertainment among others.
NazwaTAVA
PozycjaNo.1156
Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
Udział w rynku%
Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.07%
Podaż w obiegu695,877,944.465572
Maksymalna podaż0
Całkowita podaż1,000,000,000
Wskaźnik obrotu%
Data wydania--
Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--
Historyczne maksimum5.447659566153262,2022-07-07
Najniższa cena0.008411259153674097,2025-04-14
Publiczny blockchainETH
Sektor
Media społecznościowe
