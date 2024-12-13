STAGE
Stage revolutionizes the music industry by merging Idol-style addictive music competitions with SocialFi, allowing fans to impact artists' success and earn Real World Assets (RWAs) in return, gaining tangible stakes in their careers. This creates a dynamic community where every interaction enriches both the fan and the artist's journey. As the first platform to embrace AI music, Stage introduces AI music competitions and on-chain tools, enabling anyone to tokenize music samples, melodies, beats, and vocals, pioneering a new era of interactive and investment-driven music engagement. The stars of tomorrow will be born on Stage!
NazwaSTAGE
PozycjaNo.2625
Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
Udział w rynku%
Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.02%
Podaż w obiegu1,543,128,482
Maksymalna podaż10,000,000,000
Całkowita podaż10,000,000,000
Wskaźnik obrotu0.1543%
Data wydania--
Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--
Historyczne maksimum0.004673122335820334,2024-12-13
Najniższa cena0.000099941645258923,2025-05-31
Publiczny blockchainBSC
Sektor
Media społecznościowe
