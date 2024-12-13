STAGE

Stage revolutionizes the music industry by merging Idol-style addictive music competitions with SocialFi, allowing fans to impact artists' success and earn Real World Assets (RWAs) in return, gaining tangible stakes in their careers. This creates a dynamic community where every interaction enriches both the fan and the artist's journey. As the first platform to embrace AI music, Stage introduces AI music competitions and on-chain tools, enabling anyone to tokenize music samples, melodies, beats, and vocals, pioneering a new era of interactive and investment-driven music engagement. The stars of tomorrow will be born on Stage!

NazwaSTAGE

PozycjaNo.2625

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.02%

Podaż w obiegu1,543,128,482

Maksymalna podaż10,000,000,000

Całkowita podaż10,000,000,000

Wskaźnik obrotu0.1543%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum0.004673122335820334,2024-12-13

Najniższa cena0.000099941645258923,2025-05-31

Publiczny blockchainBSC

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

