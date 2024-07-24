SPARKLET
Upland is an immersive layer 1 gaming platform that uses virtual properties of the real-world to engage players, creators, entrepreneurs, developers, and brands. The platform leverages the principles of the open metaverse to create a digital economy where users participate in various game loops and activities, earn in-game currency, and engage with a vibrant community. Third-party developers can connect their Web2 and Web3 applications to the platform, benefiting from Upland's infrastructure, user base, and economy. Upland runs on the EOS blockchain, providing a secure and scalable environment for its ecosystem. $SPARKLET is the native utility token of Upland. It is an ERC-20 token that can be bridged to and from EOS.
NazwaSPARKLET
PozycjaNo.1544
Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
Udział w rynku%
Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.08%
Podaż w obiegu200,091,346.52
Maksymalna podaż1,000,000,000
Całkowita podaż1,000,000,000
Wskaźnik obrotu0.2%
Data wydania--
Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--
Historyczne maksimum0.1731580337853565,2024-07-24
Najniższa cena0.011986767956417886,2025-04-07
Publiczny blockchainETH
Sektor
Media społecznościowe
