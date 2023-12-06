SOH
Stohn Coin is a decentralized digital currency designed for fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions. Unlike traditional banking systems that rely on intermediaries like banks or governments, Stohn Coin operates on a peer-to-peer network powered by blockchain technology. This allows users to send and receive payments directly, anywhere in the world, without delays or high fees.With a capped supply of 43,982,139 coins, Stohn Coin is deflationary by design, making it a scarce and potentially valuable digital asset over time. New coins are introduced through mining, with a block time of just 5 minutes, ensuring a steady and predictable release of coins while securing the network.
NazwaSOH
PozycjaNo.7932
Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
Udział w rynku%
Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.00%
Podaż w obiegu0
Maksymalna podaż40,000,000
Całkowita podaż14,946,414
Wskaźnik obrotu0%
Data wydania--
Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--
Historyczne maksimum0.12002167088212497,2023-12-06
Najniższa cena0.002123899099248126,2024-02-02
Publiczny blockchainSOH
Sektor
Media społecznościowe
