SOH

Stohn Coin is a decentralized digital currency designed for fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions. Unlike traditional banking systems that rely on intermediaries like banks or governments, Stohn Coin operates on a peer-to-peer network powered by blockchain technology. This allows users to send and receive payments directly, anywhere in the world, without delays or high fees.With a capped supply of 43,982,139 coins, Stohn Coin is deflationary by design, making it a scarce and potentially valuable digital asset over time. New coins are introduced through mining, with a block time of just 5 minutes, ensuring a steady and predictable release of coins while securing the network.

Nazwa

Pozycja

Kapitalizacja rynkowa

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa

Udział w rynku

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)

Podaż w obiegu

Maksymalna podaż
40,000,000

Całkowita podaż
14,946,414

Wskaźnik obrotu

Data wydania

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane

Historyczne maksimum
0.12002167088212497,2023-12-06

Najniższa cena
0.002123899099248126,2024-02-02

Publiczny blockchain
SOH

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceZastrzeżenie: Dane dostarcza cmc i nie należy ich traktować jako porady inwestycyjnej.