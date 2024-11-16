SKICAT

A meme-based inspired by the internet's love for absurdist humor, niche subcultures, and rebellious energy. The core concept revolves around a ski mask-wearing cat, a symbol of mischief, swag, and unpredictability. The project fuels a vibrant community-driven ecosystem where users create, share, and amplify memes and videos featuring the Ski Mask Cat in humorous, chaotic, and high-energy scenarios. Beyond its humor, the project aims to build an inclusive platform for fostering creativity and celebrating internet culture.

NazwaSKICAT

PozycjaNo.2061

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.00%

Podaż w obiegu990,154,868

Maksymalna podaż990,154,867

Całkowita podaż990,154,867

Wskaźnik obrotu1%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum0.05305312849743279,2024-12-10

Najniższa cena0.000119803525626322,2024-11-16

Publiczny blockchainBASE

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

Zastrzeżenie: Dane dostarcza cmc i nie należy ich traktować jako porady inwestycyjnej.

SKICAT/USDT
Ski Mask Cat
Maksimum 24h
--
Minimum 24h
--
Wolumen 24h (SKICAT)
--
Kwota 24h (USDT)
--
SKICAT/USDT
Ski Mask Cat
Maksimum 24h
--
Minimum 24h
--
Wolumen 24h (SKICAT)
--
Kwota 24h (USDT)
--
