OIK

Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop. At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.

NazwaOIK

PozycjaNo.1134

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)11.29%

Podaż w obiegu144,430,000

Maksymalna podaż0

Całkowita podaż1,000,000,000

Wskaźnik obrotu%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum0.1858532899761135,2025-03-13

Najniższa cena0.01431035188800632,2025-04-20

Publiczny blockchainETH

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

