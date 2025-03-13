OIK
Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop.
At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.
NazwaOIK
PozycjaNo.1134
Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
Udział w rynku%
Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)11.29%
Podaż w obiegu144,430,000
Maksymalna podaż0
Całkowita podaż1,000,000,000
Wskaźnik obrotu%
Data wydania--
Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--
Historyczne maksimum0.1858532899761135,2025-03-13
Najniższa cena0.01431035188800632,2025-04-20
Publiczny blockchainETH
Sektor
