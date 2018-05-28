NKN
NKN is the new kind of P2P network connectivity protocol & ecosystem powered by a novel public blockchain. NKN uses economic incentives to motivate Internet users to share network connection and utilize unused bandwidth to provide a decentralized data transmission network that can be used to build applications that requires real time data transmission, message delivery, content distribution, etc. NKN's open, efficient, and robust network infrastructure enables application developers to build the decentralized Internet so everyone can enjoy secure, low cost, and universally accessible connectivity. The main use cases for NKN are networking focused applications. For example: nCDN (new kind of Content Delivery Network) for faster video streaming; PubSub for chat/IM, IoT data streaming and control, real-time price info.
NazwaNKN
PozycjaNo.797
Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
Udział w rynku%
Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)1.62%
Podaż w obiegu788,303,858.8102052
Maksymalna podaż1,000,000,000
Całkowita podaż788,303,858.8102052
Wskaźnik obrotu0.7883%
Data wydania2018-05-28 00:00:00
Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane0.0024 USDT
Historyczne maksimum1.48332395,2021-04-09
Najniższa cena0.00641054097117,2020-03-13
Publiczny blockchainETH
Sektor
Media społecznościowe
