MOCA

$MOCA is the underlying resource that powers the Moca Network, an interoperable consumer network with a pre-existing ecosystem of 450+ companies seeded by Mocaverse and Animoca Brands. With $MOCA, users can gain access to and participate in consumer dApps in key cultural verticals like gaming, sports, music, and IP. This is enabled by Mocaverse’s interoperable infrastructure layer of Account, Identity, Points, and Reputation.

NazwaMOCA

PozycjaNo.188

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)1.27%

Podaż w obiegu2,676,888,888.2

Maksymalna podaż8,888,888,888

Całkowita podaż8,888,888,888

Wskaźnik obrotu0.3011%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum0.4914401125466104,2024-12-25

Najniższa cena0.060944994004711456,2024-10-31

Publiczny blockchainETH

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

