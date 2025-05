MANC

Mancium is a token that allows you to participate actively in the MANC ecosystem, which is growing very effectively and successfully at a great rate. Mancium will be used in in-app game purchases, and will have a number of further benefits for its holders. It will be the only token that will allow the purchase of many items and features in MANC’s applications. Those users who hold their Manciums during particular scheduled periods will be provided with even further advantages such as stake interests and bonuses. Another benefit Mancium holders are provided with is the opportunity to join MANC Academy. Besides MANC Academy candidates, Manciums will be used by those users interested in metaverse. Meta versions of MANC games applications will be available only to Mancium holders and holders of Mancium-related NFTs.

NazwaMANC

PozycjaNo.1644

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.00%

Podaż w obiegu10,000,000

Maksymalna podaż100,000,000

Całkowita podaż100,000,000

Wskaźnik obrotu0.1%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum8.647274376635101,2024-11-10

Najniższa cena0.1268864569414022,2025-03-15

Publiczny blockchainETH

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceZastrzeżenie: Dane dostarcza cmc i nie należy ich traktować jako porady inwestycyjnej.