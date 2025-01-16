LMT

LIMITUS is an innovative intelligent automation platform that leverages advanced AI technology, enabling your device not only to assist you but also to think and execute tasks autonomously. Whether optimizing multi-chain trading strategies, streamlining workflows, or automating personal tasks, LIMITUS seamlessly integrates the Web3 and Web2 ecosystems, providing an intuitive platform that automates complex operations across apps, platforms, and networks, helping users efficiently manage digital assets, DeFi investments, emails, schedules, and more.

NazwaLMT

PozycjaNo.928

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.07%

Podaż w obiegu830,139,203

Maksymalna podaż999,986,889

Całkowita podaż830,139,203

Wskaźnik obrotu0.8301%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum0.25195247504199564,2025-01-16

Najniższa cena0.006526137340089881,2025-04-07

Publiczny blockchainSOL

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceZastrzeżenie: Dane dostarcza cmc i nie należy ich traktować jako porady inwestycyjnej.