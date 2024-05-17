GAMESTOP
GME offers a unique investment opportunity by blending the viral appeal of memecoins with a strong community foundation. GME created a community identity among its investors, who see themselves not just as investors, but as part of a movement. This community aspect keeps the narrative alive through various platforms like Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and other social media, where updates, theories, and memes keep the interest in GME vibrant.
NazwaGAMESTOP
PozycjaNo.595
Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
Udział w rynku%
Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.00%
Podaż w obiegu411,297,484,026
Maksymalna podaż420,690,000,000
Całkowita podaż411,297,484,026
Wskaźnik obrotu0.9776%
Data wydania--
Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--
Historyczne maksimum0.000413098438243625,2024-12-12
Najniższa cena0.000002602616451368,2024-05-17
Publiczny blockchainETH
Sektor
Media społecznościowe
