GME offers a unique investment opportunity by blending the viral appeal of memecoins with a strong community foundation. GME created a community identity among its investors, who see themselves not just as investors, but as part of a movement. This community aspect keeps the narrative alive through various platforms like Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and other social media, where updates, theories, and memes keep the interest in GME vibrant.

NazwaGAMESTOP

PozycjaNo.595

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.00%

Podaż w obiegu411,297,484,026

Maksymalna podaż420,690,000,000

Całkowita podaż411,297,484,026

Wskaźnik obrotu0.9776%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum0.000413098438243625,2024-12-12

Najniższa cena0.000002602616451368,2024-05-17

Publiczny blockchainETH

Loading...