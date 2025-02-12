G7

Game7 is pioneering a revolutionary approach to Web3 gaming as a player-led publishing platform that addresses critical industry challenges in user acquisition, distribution, and economy management. Founded by veterans from MetaMask, Activision Blizzard, and Forte Labs, Game7 has secured $60M in funding and built an ecosystem of integrated gaming products. Game7 rewards 80% of all value generated directly back to active users. This player-first model is powered by four key components: Summon (user acquisition and engagement system with 600,000 players), HyperPlay (a Web3-native game store with 750,000+ unique installs), World Builder (economic infrastructure for game developers), and the G7 Network (a gaming chain). Game7's success is evidenced by its metrics: over 1,000,000 verified gamers, 150+ integrated games, and $3,000,000+ in distributed rewards already. The platform has facilitated more than 40,000,000 player actions and partnered with major industry players: MetaMask, Mantle, Arbitrum, and Linea.

NazwaG7

PozycjaNo.1040

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0,00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0,00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0,02%

Podaż w obiegu2.299.999.998

Maksymalna podaż0

Całkowita podaż10.000.000.000

Wskaźnik obrotu%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum0.2197675046162009,2025-02-12

Najniższa cena0.002031078317854805,2025-03-29

Publiczny blockchainARB

WprowadzenieGame7 is pioneering a revolutionary approach to Web3 gaming as a player-led publishing platform that addresses critical industry challenges in user acquisition, distribution, and economy management. Founded by veterans from MetaMask, Activision Blizzard, and Forte Labs, Game7 has secured $60M in funding and built an ecosystem of integrated gaming products. Game7 rewards 80% of all value generated directly back to active users. This player-first model is powered by four key components: Summon (user acquisition and engagement system with 600,000 players), HyperPlay (a Web3-native game store with 750,000+ unique installs), World Builder (economic infrastructure for game developers), and the G7 Network (a gaming chain). Game7's success is evidenced by its metrics: over 1,000,000 verified gamers, 150+ integrated games, and $3,000,000+ in distributed rewards already. The platform has facilitated more than 40,000,000 player actions and partnered with major industry players: MetaMask, Mantle, Arbitrum, and Linea.

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceZastrzeżenie: Dane dostarcza cmc i nie należy ich traktować jako porady inwestycyjnej.

MEXC to najprostsza droga do krypto. Poznaj czołową światową giełdę kryptowalut do kupowania, handlowania i zarabiania na krypto. Handluj Bitcoinem BTC, Ethereum ETH i ponad 3000 altcoinów.
Szukaj
Ulubione
G7/USDT
Game7
----
--
Maksimum 24h
--
Minimum 24h
--
Wolumen 24h (G7)
--
Kwota 24h (USDT)
--
Wykres
Info
Księga zleceń
Transakcje rynkowe
Księga zleceń
Transakcje rynkowe
Księga zleceń
Transakcje rynkowe
Transakcje rynkowe
Spot
Otwarte zlecenia（0）
Historia zleceń
Historia transakcji
Otwarte pozycje (0)
MEXC to najprostsza droga do krypto. Poznaj czołową światową giełdę kryptowalut do kupowania, handlowania i zarabiania na krypto. Handluj Bitcoinem BTC, Ethereum ETH i ponad 3000 altcoinów.
G7/USDT
Game7
--
--‎--
Maksimum 24h
--
Minimum 24h
--
Wolumen 24h (G7)
--
Kwota 24h (USDT)
--
Wykres
Księga zleceń
Transakcje rynkowe
Info
Otwarte zlecenia（0）
Historia zleceń
Historia transakcji
Otwarte pozycje (0)
network_iconSieć nieprawidłowa
Linia 1
Obsługa Klienta online
Loading...