Step app is the first app on the Step Protocol, developed by their core team, that creates a gamified metaverse for the fitness economy. Allowing users to simply walk, jog, or run to socialize, play, and earn on its platform. Beyond their ecosystem’s proprietary technology, Step app is built upon a massive community of go-to users and fitness ambassadors. $FITFI is the governance token and gas token of Step Protocol, and the utility token of the core FitFi experience.

NazwaFITFI

PozycjaNo.1268

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.07%

Podaż w obiegu3,842,500,000

Maksymalna podaż0

Całkowita podaż4,600,000,000

Wskaźnik obrotu%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum0.7346252898164236,2022-05-06

Najniższa cena0.001298148359450116,2025-04-07

Publiczny blockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

