DMC

DeLorean Labs is the official Web3 arm of the iconic DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) and is hyper-focused on innovative technologies and all things digital, a fusion between an iconic past and limitless future. DeLorean continues its tradition of innovation by introducing the world’s first tokenized electric vehicle utilizing the DeLorean Protocol, an industry first on-chain vehicle reservation, marketplace and analytics system. This Protocol is designed to provide consumers with a seamless and transparent ecosystem where cars can be digitally purchased, traded, authenticated, and tracked as never before. DeLorean will provide the industry with verified, immutable confirmation of vehicle ownership, maintenance, usage data and drive statistics. The ability to track vehicle performance analytics with unmatched accuracy and reliability. At the heart of the DeLorean ecosystem lies $DMC, a token that combines cultural significance, utility, and the backing of an iconic Web2 brand.

NazwaDMC

PozycjaNo.1129

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.29%

Podaż w obiegu3,801,628,242

Maksymalna podaż12,800,000,000

Całkowita podaż12,800,000,000

Wskaźnik obrotu0.297%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum0.011717061970039477,2025-06-24

Najniższa cena0.00289674478767603,2025-09-30

Publiczny blockchainSUI

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceZastrzeżenie: Dane dostarcza cmc i nie należy ich traktować jako porady inwestycyjnej.