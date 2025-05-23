DENTX

DENTNet is a global blockchain for telecommunication assets such as mobile data or frequencies. The network runs on a Nominated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism and implements telco-specific concepts like operator sponsorship and asset expiry. Since the '90s, each mobile network operator has run its own software for accounting, subscription management, traffic management, etc. Now, many of these services can be provided by a single platform - DENT's global blockchain. This will help operators and enterprises to automate processes, reduce costs, and speed up innovation. DENTNet will be used by mobile operators and their partners such as enterprises, resellers, and service providers. DENT Wireless Limited will be the first operator using DENTNet.

