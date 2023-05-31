CRETA

Founded and forged by world-class experts from game engine development, publishing, marketing, and blockchain technology, Creta guarantees to be the most creative and innovative blockchain platform in the cutting-edge quality and performance. CRETA provides a cyclical world that is interlocked with reality, composed for you to enjoy all services, including content creation, play, transaction, communication, and so on. All gathered in one common world where players and creators are the same and can create their own universes.

PozycjaNo.1489

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.01%

Podaż w obiegu1,466,307,454

Maksymalna podaż10,000,000,000

Całkowita podaż10,000,000,000

Wskaźnik obrotu0.1466%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum2.382079672694401,2023-05-31

Najniższa cena0.002823386193634558,2025-09-25

Publiczny blockchainMATIC

