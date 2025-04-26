CORN
Welcome to Corn, a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 network designed to unlock the full potential of Bitcoin. Corn offers a rich, Bitcoin-centric ecosystem powered by cutting-edge technologies, including Bitcorn (BTCN) as its gas token, the popCORN System for long-term incentives, and LayerZero for seamless cross-chain asset transfers. Built on Arbitrum Orbit, Corn brings unparalleled scalability and efficiency, with support for Stylus, enabling developers to use multiple programming languages for smart contract development.
NazwaCORN
PozycjaNo.645
Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
Udział w rynku%
Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.46%
Podaż w obiegu525,000,000
Maksymalna podaż2,100,000,000
Całkowita podaż2,100,000,000
Wskaźnik obrotu0.25%
Data wydania--
Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--
Historyczne maksimum0.079342336947006,2025-05-11
Najniższa cena0.04348273468795703,2025-04-26
Publiczny blockchainETH
Sektor
Media społecznościowe
