CGX

Forkast is a prediction market for gaming and internet culture, allowing users to trade on esports, memes, streamers, and Web3 trends. Community Gaming powers competitive gaming with built-in wallets, no fees, and automated payments for over 50,000 monthly matches. Since 2020, it has paid 20,000+ gamers and created 800,000 wallets. Both platforms run on CGX, a utility token for staking, liquidity incentives, tournament access, and prediction market participation.

NazwaCGX

PozycjaNo.2860

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.00%

Podaż w obiegu173,198,643

Maksymalna podaż1,000,000,000

Całkowita podaż1,000,000,000

Wskaźnik obrotu0.1731%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum0.10756478181858915,2025-02-19

Najniższa cena0.000275046522019916,2025-05-30

Publiczny blockchainRONIN

WprowadzenieForkast is a prediction market for gaming and internet culture, allowing users to trade on esports, memes, streamers, and Web3 trends. Community Gaming powers competitive gaming with built-in wallets, no fees, and automated payments for over 50,000 monthly matches. Since 2020, it has paid 20,000+ gamers and created 800,000 wallets. Both platforms run on CGX, a utility token for staking, liquidity incentives, tournament access, and prediction market participation.

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceZastrzeżenie: Dane dostarcza cmc i nie należy ich traktować jako porady inwestycyjnej.

MEXC to najprostsza droga do krypto. Poznaj czołową światową giełdę kryptowalut do kupowania, handlowania i zarabiania na krypto. Handluj Bitcoinem BTC, Ethereum ETH i ponad 3000 altcoinów.
Szukaj
Ulubione
CGX/USDT
Forkast
----
--
Maksimum 24h
--
Minimum 24h
--
Wolumen 24h (CGX)
--
Kwota 24h (USDT)
--
Wykres
Info
Księga zleceń
Transakcje rynkowe
Księga zleceń
Transakcje rynkowe
Księga zleceń
Transakcje rynkowe
Transakcje rynkowe
Spot
Otwarte zlecenia（0）
Historia zleceń
Historia transakcji
Otwarte pozycje (0)
MEXC to najprostsza droga do krypto. Poznaj czołową światową giełdę kryptowalut do kupowania, handlowania i zarabiania na krypto. Handluj Bitcoinem BTC, Ethereum ETH i ponad 3000 altcoinów.
CGX/USDT
Forkast
--
--‎--
Maksimum 24h
--
Minimum 24h
--
Wolumen 24h (CGX)
--
Kwota 24h (USDT)
--
Wykres
Księga zleceń
Transakcje rynkowe
Info
Otwarte zlecenia（0）
Historia zleceń
Historia transakcji
Otwarte pozycje (0)
network_iconSieć nieprawidłowa
Linia 1
Obsługa Klienta online
Loading...