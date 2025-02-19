CGX
Forkast is a prediction market for gaming and internet culture, allowing users to trade on esports, memes, streamers, and Web3 trends. Community Gaming powers competitive gaming with built-in wallets, no fees, and automated payments for over 50,000 monthly matches. Since 2020, it has paid 20,000+ gamers and created 800,000 wallets.
Both platforms run on CGX, a utility token for staking, liquidity incentives, tournament access, and prediction market participation.
NazwaCGX
PozycjaNo.2860
Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
Udział w rynku%
Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.00%
Podaż w obiegu173,198,643
Maksymalna podaż1,000,000,000
Całkowita podaż1,000,000,000
Wskaźnik obrotu0.1731%
Data wydania--
Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--
Historyczne maksimum0.10756478181858915,2025-02-19
Najniższa cena0.000275046522019916,2025-05-30
Publiczny blockchainRONIN
Sektor
Media społecznościowe
