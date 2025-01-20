BSX
"BSX is developing the fastest, simplest, and most secure perpetuals DEX on the market.
BSX runs on the Base L2, a custom Ethereum rollup built using the Optimism stack. It integrates an off-chain central limit order book for efficient trade matching with on-chain settlement via smart contracts on Ethereum L2. This design delivers a high-performance, low-latency trading experience akin to centralized exchanges while preserving the security and transparency of decentralized systems.
BSX is backed by Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain Capital, and other prominent crypto VC investors and builders, with Arthur Hayes is BSX advisor from day 1. BSX is built by ex-Coinbase, Kraken, and FalconX team."
NazwaBSX
PozycjaNo.1737
Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
Udział w rynku%
Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.06%
Podaż w obiegu189,477,711
Maksymalna podaż998,000,000
Całkowita podaż998,000,000
Wskaźnik obrotu0.1898%
Data wydania--
Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--
Historyczne maksimum28940.090264703733,2025-01-20
Najniższa cena0.00896728097215095,2025-04-09
Publiczny blockchainBASE
Sektor
Media społecznościowe
