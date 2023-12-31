BONGO

Bongo Cat is an iconic, globally recognized character known for its playful bongo-drumming antics. The BONGO token is a community-led, fair launch meme coin created for fans of Bongo Cat everywhere, bringing together a worldwide network of supporters who share a love for memes and community-driven projects. Unlike other tokens, BONGO has no presale, team tokens, or centralized control, making it a truly open and transparent project for the people. With BONGO, the fun and rhythm of the bongos never stop, inviting everyone to join the beat in a lighthearted, inclusive way.

NazwaBONGO

PozycjaNo.3556

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.00%

Podaż w obiegu0

Maksymalna podaż999,753,894

Całkowita podaż999,753,894

Wskaźnik obrotu0%

Data wydania--

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum0.14696322694482844,2024-11-20

Najniższa cena0.000004904838423675,2023-12-31

Publiczny blockchainSOL

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceZastrzeżenie: Dane dostarcza cmc i nie należy ich traktować jako porady inwestycyjnej.