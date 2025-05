AXS

Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based trading and battling game that is partially owned and operated by its players. AXS is the unique governance token of Axie Infinity, which is used to participate in key governance votes. It will give holders a say in how funds in the Axie Community Treasury are spent. Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) are the glue that binds all Axie community members together. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn $ AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives.

NazwaAXS

PozycjaNo.129

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku0.0001%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)22.89%

Podaż w obiegu161,557,212.78072178

Maksymalna podaż0

Całkowita podaż270,000,000

Wskaźnik obrotu%

Data wydania2021-03-30 00:00:00

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane--

Historyczne maksimum165.36907993744018,2021-11-06

Najniższa cena0.12343134,2020-11-06

Publiczny blockchainETH

Sektor

Media społecznościowe

