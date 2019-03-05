ANKR
Ankr is a distributed computing platform that uses idle computing power from data centers, PCs and edge devices. Its computing power market unlocks the cloud-based sharing economy, bringing great convenience and benefits to suppliers and users. Ankr uses containers, Kubernetes, blockchain and trusted hardware to bring users a cheaper, safer and better-performing cloud. The Ankr team includes a number of consecutive entrepreneurs and senior engineers. It reached a strategic strategic cooperation with large technology companies SAP, Telefonica and DigitalOcean, which will further expand the application.
NazwaANKR
PozycjaNo.259
Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00
Udział w rynku%
Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.20%
Podaż w obiegu10,000,000,000
Maksymalna podaż10,000,000,000
Całkowita podaż10,000,000,000
Wskaźnik obrotu1%
Data wydania2019-03-05 00:00:00
Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane0.0066 USDT
Historyczne maksimum0.22517936,2021-03-28
Najniższa cena0.000711080622353,2020-03-13
Publiczny blockchainETH
Sektor
Media społecznościowe
