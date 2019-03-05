ANKR

Ankr is a distributed computing platform that uses idle computing power from data centers, PCs and edge devices. Its computing power market unlocks the cloud-based sharing economy, bringing great convenience and benefits to suppliers and users. Ankr uses containers, Kubernetes, blockchain and trusted hardware to bring users a cheaper, safer and better-performing cloud. The Ankr team includes a number of consecutive entrepreneurs and senior engineers. It reached a strategic strategic cooperation with large technology companies SAP, Telefonica and DigitalOcean, which will further expand the application.

NazwaANKR

PozycjaNo.259

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)0.20%

Podaż w obiegu10,000,000,000

Maksymalna podaż10,000,000,000

Całkowita podaż10,000,000,000

Wskaźnik obrotu1%

Data wydania2019-03-05 00:00:00

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane0.0066 USDT

Historyczne maksimum0.22517936,2021-03-28

Najniższa cena0.000711080622353,2020-03-13

Publiczny blockchainETH

