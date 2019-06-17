ALGO

Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.

NazwaALGO

PozycjaNo.53

Kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

W pełni rozwodniona kapitalizacja rynkowa$0.00

Udział w rynku0.0005%

Wolumen obrotu/kapitalizacja rynkowa (24 godz.)1.06%

Podaż w obiegu8,609,402,848.992004

Maksymalna podaż10,000,000,000

Całkowita podaż10,000,000,000

Wskaźnik obrotu0.8609%

Data wydania2019-06-17 00:00:00

Cena po jakiej aktywo zostało pierwotnie wyemitowane0.05 USDT

Historyczne maksimum3.28017860614,2019-06-21

Najniższa cena0.08761089660746404,2023-09-11

Publiczny blockchainALGO

