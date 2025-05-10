ZerePy Prijs (ZEREPY)
De live prijs van ZerePy (ZEREPY) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 85.03K USD. De prijs van ZEREPY naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van ZerePy:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
ZerePy prijswijziging binnen de dag is -6.68%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 999.91M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van ZEREPY naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige ZEREPY prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van ZerePy naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van ZerePy naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van ZerePy naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van ZerePy naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|-6.68%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|+3.57%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|-26.40%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van ZerePy: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-0.84%
-6.68%
-11.66%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
ZerePy is a cutting-edge framework designed to empower developers and the community in building, deploying, and managing intelligent agents. Rooted in the principles of decentralization, ZerePy bridges the gap between innovative artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The framework's flexibility and forward-thinking design make it an essential tool for leveraging AI agents to interact seamlessly on-chain and off-chain. At its core, ZerePy provides an intuitive and developer-friendly platform for creating agents that can perform diverse tasks while integrating with the blockchain ecosystem. By utilizing ZerePy, developers gain access to a wide range of tools and resources that simplify the agent-building process, from UI/UX enhancements to robust APIs. The framework supports efficient workflows, allowing users to design, test, and deploy agents with minimal friction. One of the standout features of ZerePy is its ability to funnel value directly back to $ZEREBRO, the native token driving the ecosystem. This unique mechanism ensures that the growth and utility of the framework contribute directly to the broader ZerePy community. As more agents are developed and adopted, the ecosystem becomes increasingly robust, creating a cycle of innovation and reward for all participants. ZerePy is designed with scalability and adaptability in mind. It supports the seamless integration of both in-house and external machine learning models, enabling agents to perform complex tasks with precision. This includes accessing real-time data, automating processes, and executing actions across various domains, whether on-chain (e.g., smart contracts and DeFi interactions) or off-chain (e.g., external API calls). While ZerePy is still in its early stages, its development roadmap is ambitious. The community plays a vital role in shaping its capabilities, contributing ideas, feedback, and technical expertise. As the framework evolves, agents built with ZerePy will gain the ability to perform increasingly sophisticated actions, opening up new possibilities for decentralized applications, data-driven decision-making, and AI-powered automation. With its innovative design, strong community focus, and commitment to decentralization, ZerePy is poised to become a foundational layer in the AI and blockchain space. Whether you’re a developer, enthusiast, or investor, ZerePy represents an exciting opportunity to be part of the future of intelligent agents and decentralized ecosystems.
