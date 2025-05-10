XROW Prijs (XROW)
De live prijs van XROW (XROW) vandaag is 0.00347077 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 0.00 USD. De prijs van XROW naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van XROW:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
XROW prijswijziging binnen de dag is -0.67%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 0.00 USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van XROW naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige XROW prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van XROW naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van XROW naar USD $ +0.0003325837.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van XROW naar USD $ +0.0002005480.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van XROW naar USD $ -0.000022499720574197.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|-0.67%
|30 dagen
|$ +0.0003325837
|+9.58%
|60 dagen
|$ +0.0002005480
|+5.78%
|90 dagen
|$ -0.000022499720574197
|-0.64%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van XROW: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
--
-0.67%
+4.73%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
What is the project about? XROW is a new ecosystem that includes a variety of different tools that are necessary for every person, allowing them to use only one platform to buy and sell cryptocurrency through an exchange / redirect to another network / stake for passive earnings / store on a wallet. What makes your project unique? One of the distinctive features is that people can protect themselves from using multiple platforms, which reduces their risks of being caught by scammers, reduces commission costs, and allows them to use convenient and intuitive tools. XROW bridge already boasts high speed, and the team will adhere to the same high standards in creating other products on the unified XROW platform. History of your project. A team of crypto enthusiasts with a large following has decided to create a single platform that will meet the needs and requirements of those who are just starting to learn about cryptocurrencies and those who are already experienced in this field. The team has set a high standard for the development of tools that are available on the XROW platform. What’s next for your project? The XROW team has already completed the development of a cross-chain bridge and is successfully gaining momentum in the sale of the token, which will serve as a link throughout the XROW ecosystem. Based on the roadmap, the team will continue to work on creating a crypto wallet, exchange, and staking farm. Further goals will also be identified over time. What can your token be used for? The XROW token will serve as a unified bridge token for all tools on the XROW platform. In the crypto exchange, the token will be implemented to reduce fees when buying or selling cryptocurrencies. In the farm, it will be awarded as a reward and, through staking, maintain greater token liquidity. In the cross-chain bridge and wallet, it will only be a bonus for using the tools (Airdrops)
