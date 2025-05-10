xRocket Prijs (XROCK)
De live prijs van xRocket (XROCK) vandaag is 0.03034922 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 0.00 USD. De prijs van XROCK naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van xRocket:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
xRocket prijswijziging binnen de dag is +3.25%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 0.00 USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van XROCK naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige XROCK prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van xRocket naar USD $ +0.00095547.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van xRocket naar USD $ -0.0022356813.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van xRocket naar USD $ +0.0062963068.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van xRocket naar USD $ +0.003764824105985165.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ +0.00095547
|+3.25%
|30 dagen
|$ -0.0022356813
|-7.36%
|60 dagen
|$ +0.0062963068
|+20.75%
|90 dagen
|$ +0.003764824105985165
|+14.16%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van xRocket: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-0.06%
+3.25%
+1.56%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
The XROCK token is the cornerstone of the xRocket ecosystem, the first centralized exchange (CEX) born in Telegram on The Open Network (TON) blockchain. This revolutionary token serves multiple purposes within the xRocket platform, providing users with an array of benefits and utilities designed to enhance their trading experience. Utility and Benefits Trading Fee Discounts: Holders of XROCK tokens enjoy significant discounts on trading fees. This feature is designed to incentivize the holding and use of XROCK within the platform, making trading more cost-effective for frequent users. Staking Rewards: Users can stake their XROCK tokens to earn rewards. Staking not only provides a passive income stream but also helps secure the network and maintain liquidity within the exchange. The staking process is straightforward, allowing users of all experience levels to participate easily. Governance Participation: XROCK token holders have the ability to participate in the governance of the Xrocket exchange. This includes voting on key decisions such as listing new tokens, implementing new features, and making changes to trading policies. This decentralized approach ensures that the community has a voice in the platform’s development. Exclusive Access: Certain features and events on the xRocket platform are exclusively available to XROCK holders. This includes early access to new token listings, participation in special trading competitions, and invitations to exclusive community events. Technological Foundation Built on the TON blockchain, XROCK benefits from the high throughput and scalability of the network. TON's advanced technology ensures fast transaction speeds and low fees, which are critical for a seamless trading experience on the xRocket exchange. The security features of the TON blockchain also ensure that users' funds and transactions are protected against fraud and hacking attempts. Market Potential The XROCK token is positioned to tap into the growing market of decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain technology. As the first CEX on TON, xRocket aims to attract a wide user base by offering unique advantages that leverage the strengths of the TON blockchain. This includes integration with TON's ecosystem, providing users with access to a broader range of decentralized applications (dApps) and services. Tokenomics The total supply of XROCK is capped, creating a deflationary model that can increase the token's value over time as demand grows. A portion of the trading fees collected in XROCK is burned regularly, reducing the circulating supply and creating upward pressure on the token's price. This mechanism aligns the interests of token holders with the long-term success of the xRocket exchange.
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 XROCK naar VND
₫778.18435002
|1 XROCK naar AUD
A$0.0473447832
|1 XROCK naar GBP
￡0.022761915
|1 XROCK naar EUR
€0.0267073136
|1 XROCK naar USD
$0.03034922
|1 XROCK naar MYR
RM0.130501646
|1 XROCK naar TRY
₺1.1763357672
|1 XROCK naar JPY
¥4.4115626192
|1 XROCK naar RUB
₽2.50381065
|1 XROCK naar INR
₹2.5921268802
|1 XROCK naar IDR
Rp505.8201310052
|1 XROCK naar KRW
₩42.3869346208
|1 XROCK naar PHP
₱1.6804363114
|1 XROCK naar EGP
￡E.1.5362775164
|1 XROCK naar BRL
R$0.171473093
|1 XROCK naar CAD
C$0.0421854158
|1 XROCK naar BDT
৳3.699569918
|1 XROCK naar NGN
₦48.7927444862
|1 XROCK naar UAH
₴1.262527552
|1 XROCK naar VES
Bs2.67073136
|1 XROCK naar PKR
Rs8.5560521024
|1 XROCK naar KZT
₸15.7166470692
|1 XROCK naar THB
฿1.0003102912
|1 XROCK naar TWD
NT$0.918063905
|1 XROCK naar AED
د.إ0.1113816374
|1 XROCK naar CHF
Fr0.0251898526
|1 XROCK naar HKD
HK$0.2358134394
|1 XROCK naar MAD
.د.م0.2810337772
|1 XROCK naar MXN
$0.5899888368