$XPi is an innovative meme token deeply rooted in the Pi Network ecosystem, designed to break the limitations of traditional tokens and build a diversified ecosystem that integrates cutting-edge technology with blockchain applications. Currently deployed on the Solana blockchain, $XPi leverages Solana’s high performance, low transaction fees, and fast confirmation times to provide users with a secure and convenient trading experience. As the Pi Network mainnet begins to support token functionalities in the future, we plan to officially migrate from Solana to the Pi mainnet, thereby fully integrating the vast and active global Pi community and further enhancing token liquidity and ecosystem connectivity.
At the same time, $XPi is not limited to being a tool for financial payments and transactions; it is also committed to advancing research in frontier technologies. Our project team will focus on fields such as space exploration, artificial intelligence, Web3, and decentralized science (DeSci), utilizing blockchain-based incentive mechanisms to provide funding support and technical collaboration platforms for research projects. We believe that by combining token economics with the application of cutting-edge technologies, $XPi can create an open, transparent, and collaboratively innovative ecosystem that benefits users worldwide, enabling every participant to profit from the wave of digital economy and research innovation.
XPi (XPI) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van XPi (XPI) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal XPI tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel XPI tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van XPI begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van XPI token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van XPI
Wil je weten waar je XPI naartoe gaat? Onze XPI prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.