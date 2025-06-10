Wrapped FIO Prijs (WFIO)
De live prijs van Wrapped FIO (WFIO) vandaag is 0.01566485 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 0.00 USD. De prijs van WFIO naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Wrapped FIO:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Wrapped FIO prijswijziging binnen de dag is +2.23%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 0.00 USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van WFIO naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige WFIO prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Wrapped FIO naar USD $ +0.00034137.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Wrapped FIO naar USD $ -0.0036823644.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Wrapped FIO naar USD $ +0.0036838902.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Wrapped FIO naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ +0.00034137
|+2.23%
|30 dagen
|$ -0.0036823644
|-23.50%
|60 dagen
|$ +0.0036838902
|+23.52%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Wrapped FIO: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
--
+2.23%
+3.30%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
FIO Protocol (FIO) is a decentralized, open-source usability solution that enables easier cryptocurrency transactions on all blockchains by replacing complex wallet addresses with a single, customizable, and human-readable Crypto Handle in the format of username@domain. FIO Crypto Handles can be used to send, receive, request, and sign any type of cryptocurrency transaction as easily as sending an email. FIO Protocol’s mission is to make cryptocurrency easy to use across every type of token and coin by removing the opportunity for human error when transacting with long-string wallet addresses on different blockchains and network types. FIO integrates into any type of decentralized application and has a growing partner ecosystem of more than 75 wallets, exchanges, marketplaces, payment processors, and gaming platforms – including its own homebuilt application, FIO Dashboard. Key FIO Protocol highlights include: FIO ($FIO) is the native utility token used for transaction fees and governance on FIO Protocol's native DPoS blockchain, FIO Chain. Wrapped FIO ($WFIO) is a tokenized version of the native FIO token that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. $WFIO is supported by $FIO at a 1:1 ratio and allows users to transfer liquidity between the FIO and ETH networks in a decentralized and autonomous manner. $WFIO is compliant with ERC-20 standards and can be fully integrated into the Ethereum ecosystem. FIO Crypto Handles are human-readable wallet names (username@domain) that can be mapped to multiple public wallet addresses and used to replace those public wallet addresses when sending, receiving, requesting, or signing any type of cryptocurrency. FIO Crypto Handles are nested NFTs secured by private keys on FIO Chain, with ownership and mapping abilities controlled by the private key holder. They have no renewal fee and come with an initial bundle of 100 transactions. FIO Domains allow users to fully customize their FIO Crypto Handle with a unique @domain ending (usern
|1 WFIO naar VND
₫412.22052775
|1 WFIO naar AUD
A$0.0239672205
|1 WFIO naar GBP
￡0.011591989
|1 WFIO naar EUR
€0.0136284195
|1 WFIO naar USD
$0.01566485
|1 WFIO naar MYR
RM0.0662623155
|1 WFIO naar TRY
₺0.61406212
|1 WFIO naar JPY
¥2.270150062
|1 WFIO naar RUB
₽1.2285941855
|1 WFIO naar INR
₹1.3407545115
|1 WFIO naar IDR
Rp256.800778584
|1 WFIO naar KRW
₩21.429201503
|1 WFIO naar PHP
₱0.875038521
|1 WFIO naar EGP
￡E.0.775410075
|1 WFIO naar BRL
R$0.0869399175
|1 WFIO naar CAD
C$0.021304196
|1 WFIO naar BDT
৳1.913304779
|1 WFIO naar NGN
₦24.248874503
|1 WFIO naar UAH
₴0.6502479235
|1 WFIO naar VES
Bs1.5351553
|1 WFIO naar PKR
Rs4.4174877
|1 WFIO naar KZT
₸7.9557073695
|1 WFIO naar THB
฿0.510987407
|1 WFIO naar TWD
NT$0.4688489605
|1 WFIO naar AED
د.إ0.0574899995
|1 WFIO naar CHF
Fr0.012845177
|1 WFIO naar HKD
HK$0.122812424
|1 WFIO naar MAD
.د.م0.1433333775
|1 WFIO naar MXN
$0.298258744