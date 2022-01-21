Wrapped A7A5 (WA7A5) Tokenomie
Wrapped A7A5 (WA7A5) Informatie
wA7A5 is a wrapped version of A7A5. Since A7A5 is a rebasing token, and rebasing tokens are incompatible with some DeFi platforms like decentralized exchanges (DEXs) because their supply constantly changes, disrupting liquidity pools, we created wA7A5, that works without a rebasing mechanism, and it is compatible with DeFi platforms.
A7A5 is a rouble-backed stablecoin, maintaining a 1:1 peg to the Russian Rouble.
Fiat deposits in Roubles are held in top-tier banks with a correspondent network connected to Kyrgyz Republic and high overnight interest rates. A7A5 is committed to transparency: reserve reports are updated weekly, and independent firms conduct external audits quarterly ensuring full accountability and trust.
A7A5 generates revenue from the interest earnings and automatically distributes 50% of this income to all token holders at a random time each day when funds are received in bank deposits. No action is required from token holders to receive these distributions - just hold tokens in the wallet.
A7A5 leverages blockchain technology to provide users with direct exposure to the Russian Rouble. It enables various opportunities, including carry trade with other stablecoins and earning on providing liquidity on DeFi platforms such as Curve, Uniswap, and Convex.
A7A5 is a stablecoin issued in Kyrgyzstan by the company Old Vector, fully compliant with Kyrgyz legislation on virtual asset service providers (VASP) enacted on January 21, 2022 - the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic “On Virtual Assets” No. 12. The token is regulated under the country’s comprehensive digital asset framework, operates under state supervision, and meets all requirements for fiat backing, regular independent audits, and investor protection.
Wrapped A7A5 (WA7A5) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Wrapped A7A5 (WA7A5), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Wrapped A7A5 (WA7A5) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Wrapped A7A5 (WA7A5) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal WA7A5 tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel WA7A5 tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van WA7A5 begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van WA7A5 token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van WA7A5
Wil je weten waar je WA7A5 naartoe gaat? Onze WA7A5 prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.