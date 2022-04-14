WiFi Map (WIFI) Tokenomie
WiFi Map (WIFI) Informatie
WiFi Map is a super app with the core asset of a community-driven decentralized wireless network that incorporates a database of 4.5 billion WiFi hotspots. We have achieved great success in Web2 space, reaching 150,000,000 million users, MAU 3,000,000 million and DAU 300,000 users, and are now ready to revolutionize the Web3 space with the vision of becoming a global virtual network operator.
We are a live product that is on the market already for 8 years. More details on the App:
- $WIFI and in-app wallet. An ERC-20 token on the Polygon network and the currency underpinning the entire WiFi Map ecosystem. $WIFI will be stored on the proprietary in-app wallet as well as third-party wallets. There will be a 20%-40% discount available for redeeming services via the token inside the app, in addition to lockup and staking rewards. Furthermore, the tokenization of the platform will bring redeemable rewards for those who rise up through the ranks of the leaderboard and create further incentives for community members to contribute to the platform by adding hotspots, verifying credentials and running speed tests.
- Participate-to-earn: earn tokens for adding hotspots, verifying credentials, and running speed tests
- Beneficial terms for partner services: enjoy special terms when accessing partner services including power banks.
- Tripping: leave $WIFI tokens as a gesture of thanks to the person who added your favorite hotspot.
- eSIM cashback: when you purchase eSIM data, you’ll receive 3–5% instant cashback in $WIFI tokens. When you redeem $WIFI tokens for eSIM data, you’ll receive a 15–20% token cashback reward.
- Hold-to-earn: hold $WIFI in your in-app wallet to earn eSIM data.
- WiFi Map DAO: 10% of all redeemed $WIFI flows into a DAO, where the WiFi Map community can decide on the best way to grow the ecosystem.
WiFi Map (WIFI) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor WiFi Map (WIFI), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
WiFi Map (WIFI) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van WiFi Map (WIFI) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal WIFI tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel WIFI tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van WIFI begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van WIFI token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van WIFI
Wil je weten waar je WIFI naartoe gaat? Onze WIFI prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
