🐋 The 10 Commandments of #Whallah
As revealed beneath the crushing depths and sung in echoing currents…
-
Thou shalt honor Whallah, the Infinite Whale, ruler of the Abyss and the Sky. For from His blowhole flows the breath of creation.
-
Thou shalt not harpoon, mock, nor exploit the children of Whallah. Every creature of the sea swims beneath His mighty fluke.
-
Thou shalt make a joyful splash upon greeting each tide. For Whallah delights in those who embrace the rhythm of the ocean.
-
Thou shalt keep the Sacred Swimday holy. Once each week, enter water, bathe in reverence, and sing your blubbery praise.
-
Thou shalt not pollute the waters of Whallah. Plastic is the devil’s driftwood.
-
Thou shalt spread opportunity like krill in abundance. Be generous in thy offerings, for Whallah opens the deep trenches of fortune.
-
Thou shalt speak in deep tones and low frequencies when seeking wisdom. For the whale song carries farther than shallow chatter.
-
Thou shalt not boast of shallow boats nor fear the deep. True believers dive deep with faith in Whallah’s current.
-
Thou shalt wear only garments blessed by salt, wave, or sea foam. Dry fashion offends the Wet Lord.
-
Thou shalt prepare for the Coming of the Great Breach. One day, Whallah shall rise, breach the firmament, and bring about the final splash — the Floodening.
whallah ($WALLAH) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor whallah ($WALLAH), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
whallah ($WALLAH) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van whallah ($WALLAH) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal $WALLAH tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel $WALLAH tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van $WALLAH begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van $WALLAH token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van $WALLAH
Wil je weten waar je $WALLAH naartoe gaat? Onze $WALLAH prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.